How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Report: Astros Talking to Free Agent Outfielder
Chicago Cubs Expected to Offer Contract to This Free Agent Shortstop Sunday
The Chicago Cubs have not made an offer to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts yet, but the club is reportedly very interested, and could soon be submitting a contract proposal to the former Boston Red Sox star, per Marino Pepen.
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
Atlanta Braves considered frontrunner to land Gold Glove catcher in blockbuster MLB trade
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics have a history of working out trades with one another. Most recently, Atlanta acquired
Astros OF Kyle Tucker Talks Verlander Departure & Game 6 World Series Ball
Brian McTaggart caught up with Kyle Tucker at the MLB Winter Meetings and got Tucker's thoughts on the departure of Justin Verlander, as well as the whereabouts of the ball he caught for the final out of World Series Game 6...
Carlos Rodon seeking six-year deal
With Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander off the market — to the Rangers and to the Mets, respectively — Carlos Rodon is the clear top starting pitcher left on the free-agent market. As one would expect for a 29-year-old lefty (30 on December 10) who opted out of...
Guardians Sign Free Agent Catcher Meibrys Viloria
One of the biggest needs that the Guardians need this offseason is a catcher, whether that be a starter or backup. Luke Maile has signed with the Cincinnati Reds, Austin Hedges remains a free agent, and question marks still remain with Bo Naylor. Cleveland has been heavily rumored to be...
Houston Astros reportedly in talks with All-Star outfielder before Winter Meetings
As the MLB Winter Meetings begin on Monday, the Houston Astros are reportedly in active pursuit of another All-Star hitting
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
White Sox Officially Sign Mike Clevinger as Winter Meetings Begin
White Sox officially add Clevinger as Winter Meetings begin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As baseball's Winter Meetings get underway Sunday, the White Sox have finalized their first major offseason roster addition. The White Sox announced they’ve agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with free agent starter Mike...
Watch: Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fires up crowd before Texans-Browns
The World Series MVP was on the battle drum before Sunday's game at NRG Stadium.
3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target
The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
Astros Split Between Top Free Agent and Fan Favorite at Catcher
Th Houston Astros are deciding between Willson Contreras and Martín Maldonado at the catcher's position.
White Sox Winter Meetings Preview: Expect Nothing
As MLB Winter Meetings begin, there is a general sense of apathy within the White Sox fan base.
Chicago Bulls Rumors: Latest report hints at who might be available via trade
After the Chicago Bulls lost their third-straight Sunday night in a 110-101 defeat to Sacramento, they dropped to 9-14 on the season and have dropped seven of their last 10 games. Now sitting at the 12 spot in the Eastern Conference, the season looks all but lost. The Bulls have...
MyNorthwest.com
Instant Reaction: Geno leads winning drive, Seahawks beat Rams 27-23
The Seahawks bounced back. Not just from two disappointing losses in a row, but from a late deficit to a beat-up Los Angeles Rams team, too. Geno Smith led a game-winning drive in the closing moments for the first time since taking over as Seahawks QB, and Seattle escaped SoFi Stadium with a 27-23 win over the Rams, who got a big performance from former Seahawks star linebacker Bobby Wagner on Sunday. The win improves the Hawks to 7-5, though they’re still trailing the 8-4 San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West lead.
