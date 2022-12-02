Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
New wood innovations project funding available to Alaska’s rural communities
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two new pots of money totaling $20.5 million are now available to local communities through USDA’s Wood Innovations Grants Program. The funding is from two new programs initiated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Wood Products Infrastructure Assistance Program aims to provide financial assistance to...
kinyradio.com
Jessica Moore, Reggie Tongue, Joe Floyd highlight Alaska Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two contemporary athletes who shined on every stage and a man who was transformed a community through sports highlight the incoming class of Alaska Sports Hall of Fame inductees. Reggie Tongue of Fairbanks, Jessica Moore of Palmer, and Joe Floyd of Kodiak will all be inducted...
Comments / 0