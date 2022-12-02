Read full article on original website
Santa Rides returns to Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Santa Claus is coming to Juneau!. Capital City Fire/Rescue, Alaska State Firefighters Association Juneau Chapter, IAFF Local 4303, and Douglas Fire Association will once again bring some extra holiday cheer to Juneau as members of CCFR and their families parade the streets of Juneau together with Santa.
Juneau Dance Theatre's 'The Nutcracker' makes a full comeback
The cast of the Nutcracker takes a final bow at their Sunday show. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Although the Nutcracker continued through the pandemic, this was the first year it returned without any restrictions. Juneau Dance Theatre (JDT) presented The Nutcracker this weekend, Friday through...
Centennial Hall Ballrooms under construction until August
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Centennial Hall Convention Center ballrooms will be undergoing renovation from December 3 through the beginning of August 2023. CBJ said the renovations include new flooring, paint, acoustic wall coverings, operable partitions to segment the space, and new audio, visual, and lighting systems, along with other structural and mechanical improvements.
