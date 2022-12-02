Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge may not take Yankees out of running for ace; Phillies meeting with star shortstop
We're now into December, and the Winter Meetings are just around the bend. In terms of free agents and trade candidates, all the major names remain on the board, but that could change in the coming days. Given that assumed momentum, it's time to check in on the daily supply of MLB rumors. Let's do that now.
The Phillies Top Three Winter Meeting Priorities
The most important week of the offseason is coming up, the winter meetings. The Philadelphia Phillies and Dave Dombrowski should have these three needs in mind.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Outbid By Low-Budget Rays In Failed Attempt To Upgrade Pitching Staff
The Boston Red Sox have had a brutal start to the offseason, as they've already lost out on two of their free-agent targets, with the latter proving to be a real twist of the knife. The Red Sox were very close to bringing in former Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin,...
New York Mets’ focus is ‘front and center’ on All-Star pitcher after losing Jacob deGrom
After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets are now turning their attention to one of
Baltimore Orioles pursuing 2-time All-Star pitcher in MLB free agency
The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly jumped into the chase for one of the top pitchers remaining in MLB free agency.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Chris Chambliss
1957 - The Braves acquire Bob Rush from the Cubs in exchange for catcher Sammy Taylor and pitcher Taylor Phillips. 1979 - The Braves acquire Chris Chambliss and Luis Gomez from the Blue Jays in exchange for Barry Bonnell, Pat Rockett and Joey McLaughlin. 2005 - Rafael Furcal leaves the...
Texas Rangers Reach Five Year Deal with Jacob DeGrom
The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Jacob DeGrom.Photo byMike Bowman/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers announced they have signed 34-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to a five-year deal worth $185 million. It's a major pickup for a team in desperate need of pitching. WFAA reports DeGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets recording a 2.5 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star selection and in 2014 was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.
Rangers 'Roster is Not Complete'
Chris Young and Texas Rangers management have an opportunity to swing more deals at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.
Comments / 0