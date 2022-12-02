ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Red Sox Outbid By Low-Budget Rays In Failed Attempt To Upgrade Pitching Staff

The Boston Red Sox have had a brutal start to the offseason, as they've already lost out on two of their free-agent targets, with the latter proving to be a real twist of the knife. The Red Sox were very close to bringing in former Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin,...
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Chris Chambliss

1957 - The Braves acquire Bob Rush from the Cubs in exchange for catcher Sammy Taylor and pitcher Taylor Phillips. 1979 - The Braves acquire Chris Chambliss and Luis Gomez from the Blue Jays in exchange for Barry Bonnell, Pat Rockett and Joey McLaughlin. 2005 - Rafael Furcal leaves the...
Larry Lease

Texas Rangers Reach Five Year Deal with Jacob DeGrom

The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Jacob DeGrom.Photo byMike Bowman/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers announced they have signed 34-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to a five-year deal worth $185 million. It's a major pickup for a team in desperate need of pitching. WFAA reports DeGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets recording a 2.5 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star selection and in 2014 was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.

Comments / 0

Community Policy