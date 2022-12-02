Read full article on original website
Related
Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge
VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault,...
Trial date set for former LPD officer charged in Wapak incident
WAPAKONETA — A jury trial has been scheduled for Feb. 13 in Auglaize County Municipal Court for a former Lima police officer charged with misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business during an incident in Wapakoneta earlier this year. Veronica Sepulveda, 36, of Napoleon, appeared for her...
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
Greer gets 26 years prison for robbery, assault
LIMA — A Lima man found guilty by a jury of robbing and assaulting two people in 2021 was sentenced to 26 years in prison on Tuesday morning. Tarockis Greer, 31, was sentenced on aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. The charges carry firearm specifications, for which Greer received six years of mandatory prison.
hometownstations.com
Trial date set for the re-trial of Kenneth Cobb
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The re-trial date has been set for a Lima man found guilty on an assault charge. Kenneth Cobb will be back in court for his jury trial starting on February 27th of 2023. He filed his appeal for a re-trial back in 2020 after he was found guilty of felonious assault with a gun and having a weapon under disability.
hometownstations.com
Robert Miller Now Competent to Stand Trial for 2019 Pandora-Gilboa School Threat
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man who was deemed incompetent but is restorable to stand trial back in August of 2019 was back in the Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday for another competency hearing. Judge Jeffrey Reed deemed Robert Miller, who threatened to blow up the Pandora-Gilboa...
Lima woman gets 4 years probation for burglary, meth possession
LIMA — A Lima woman convicted of second-degree felony burglary and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs was sentenced to four years of community control on Monday. Tessa Howard, 25, trespassed into an “occupied structure” on Sept. 11 and had methamphetamine on Jan. 31, according to the indictments....
wktn.com
18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County
An early Sunday morning shooting in the northwest section of Auglaize County sent an 18 year old Lima area resident to the hospital. According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location in Salem Township where they found Brandon Fleming suffering from a gunshot injury.
hometownstations.com
A Findlay man indicted for attempted murder
Findlay, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly severely beating a woman last month. 42-year-old Brandon Treece was indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on the charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. According to the police incident report, officers responded to an assault call on November 18th, where a woman came to the door with injuries to her face. She was taken to the hospital. She named Treece as the person that hurt her and he may have a machete. Officers arrested Treece at another residence. He is currently in the Hancock County Jail.
hometownstations.com
A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning
Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
One killed in Champaign County crash
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office did report that one person was killed in the crash.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers still looking for tips on whereabouts of Leroy Page
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who was involved in a home invasion and assault the last weekend of October. 32-year-old Leroy "Knowledge" Page is facing a felonious assault charge after running from police and forcing his way...
peakofohio.com
Lycans falls asleep at the wheel, gets third OVI charge
A St. Paris man was cited with his third OVI charge after falling asleep in his vehicle in the middle of the road early Saturday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Carlisle Street, near Mill Street, in Quincy, regarding a truck on the road with an unresponsive driver near the railroad tracks.
peakofohio.com
Russells Point swears in new officer; updates on McDonald’s and Cobble Stone
Monday evening, Russells Point Mayor Robin Reames swore in the newest officer of the Russells Point Police Department in front of the village council. Kylie Eshelman joins officer Morgan Styles & Chief of Police Joe Freyhof. The council continued on with other village business including hearing updates on insurance renewal,...
hometownstations.com
LPD searching for female robbery suspect
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 am. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interest, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department at 419-998-5588.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Nov. 23-30
Jaiden W. Durr, 21, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Fernando J. Johnson, 37, of Lima, found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of aggravated menacing*. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $150 fine.
fortwaynesnbc.com
CORONER: Death on I-469 determined to be suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death in the pedestrian versus a FedEx semi-trailer crash to be a suicide. Thursday, Dec. 1, police officers responded to a crash on eastbound I-469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits. Officers on the...
peakofohio.com
Multiple vehicle accident shuts down 33 Tuesday morning
A three-vehicle injury accident shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports two people from the accident were transported to Mary Rutan Hospital. Indian Lake EMS, Huntsville EMS, and BMRT EMS all responded to the scene. CareFlight...
Comments / 0