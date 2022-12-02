Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
Lander, Self Regional Healthcare expand partnership to support nursing program
Lander University and Self Regional Healthcare have announced the establishment of two new practice-partnerships between the University and the health care provider that will further enhance the educational experience for Lander’s nursing students and assist Self Regional in their mission to provide quality care to local residents. "We are...
golaurens.com
New program slated to save District 55 close to $1 million on utility costs
In an effort to continue fiscal responsibility at Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55), this academic year 2022-23, the district underwent a process of researching the Cenergistic program. Cenergistic is a company focused on helping others achieve energy savings by applying sustainability principles and proprietary software. Cenergistic is the...
WYFF4.com
greenvillejournal.com
Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto
Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
FOX Carolina
Company expands Greenville Co. operations, creating 150+ new jobs
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cabinetry company in Greenville County is growing. Essential Cabinetry Group on Grandview Drive is investing $4.75 million in expanding its Simpsonville facility. The company manufactures built-to-order cabinets and says the expansion will increase production to 150,000 cabinets each year. The expansion, which is scheduled...
Former Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath dies at 39
Former Mayor of Johnston, Terrence Culbreath, has died at the age of 39.
golaurens.com
John Vernon Sebastian, Jr. - Clinton
John Vernon Sebastian, Jr., age 74, passed away December 4, 2022 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. John was born November 25, 1948 and was the son of the late John Vernon Sebastian, Sr. and the late Elsie Mae Riddle Sebastian. He was raised in North Wilkesboro in Wilkes County, NC, he was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and received a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts in Humanities, and he was also US Army Veteran and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam. John was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church in Clinton, SC. He was an avid reader and loved the music of Bob Dylan.
golaurens.com
Laurens Christmas Market returns this weekend
The Laurens Christmas Market, a curated outdoor shopping experience, returns to the historic square on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10am-4pm. Laurens Christmas Market is located between Verdins Too and City Hall. Stop by and check out local artists, makers, and growers. Laurens Christmas Market will also be held on Saturday,...
Wreaths Across America truck arrives Dec. 9 in Greenwood
The first WAA truck in Greenwood arrived last year at Edgewood Cemetery. This year’s delivery is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 9.Photo byK. Lea PetitThe wreaths are coming!. The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to greet the truck carrying the official wreaths from Wreaths Across America on Friday, Dec. 9, in the parking lot of NewSpring Greenwood, located at 1306 72 Bypass NE.
WIS-TV
Nonprofit needs your help reaching 4,000 families this Christmas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families (FHF) is continuing its 34 years of regional assistance through a partnership with the Palmetto Project and WIS News 10. The seasonal program helps indigent families across Richland, Lexington, Newberry, and Fairfield County in buying gifts and feeding children over Christmas. FHF hopes to exceed last year’s numbers by servicing at least 4,000 families this December.
Anderson man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
An Anderson man was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for his role in the January 6, 2020 breach at the country's Capitol.
2 Upstate nurses accused of neglecting nursing home patients
Two nurses are accused of neglecting patients at a Spartanburg nursing home.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County parent raises concerns over rock propping open door at local high school
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County parent has raised concerns about what he believes is a security threat at a local high school. Marc Richey is a parent of two students at J.L. Mann High School. In late September, he noticed a rock propping open a door to the inside of the school.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade
The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
golaurens.com
Darlene Shealy Summers - Joanna
Darlene Shealy Summers, 59, of Joanna, SC, widow of Kenneth R. Summers, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at White Oak Manor. She was born April 19, 1963 in Woodruff, and was a daughter of the late Gerald Frank Shealy, Sr. and Barbra Morrow Shealy. She loved her family more...
FOX Carolina
AG: Upstate woman accused of fraud, exploiting nursing home resident
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control unit (SCMFCU) arrested an Upstate woman for fraud and exploiting a nursing home resident. The attorney general said 56-year-old Tiawana Renee Smith-Browning of Spartanburg was arrested for exploitation of a vulnerable...
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for December 6
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Jonathan Binns – Clinton. -Criminal Conspiracy. -Petit or Simple Larceny -...
American Pickers coming to South Carolina
American Pickers is coming to South Carolina in February, and the production company is looking for "interesting characters with fascinating items," according to a press release from the production company.
Laurens, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Laurens. The Hillcrest High School basketball team will have a game with Laurens High School on December 05, 2022, 15:15:00. The Hillcrest High School basketball team will have a game with Laurens High School on December 05, 2022, 14:00:00.
