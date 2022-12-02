Read full article on original website
Anderson Co. deputies arrest man for drug trafficking
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office charged a man with drug trafficking on Friday.
Woman charged after deadly stabbing in Spartanburg Co.
Spartanburg County Officials are investigating after a stabbing victim died at the hospital.
Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
16-year-old faces multiple charges in SC
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an autobreaking. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, one […]
Passenger shot in neck in Spartanburg Co., deputies say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the neck while riding in a vehicle.
Residents in part of Greenville County asked to shelter in place after reports of shots fired
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Residents in a part of Greenville County are being asked to shelter in place Monday morning as deputies investigate shots fired. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it got reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. in the area of Mayo Drive in the county. When...
Greenville Co. man’s bond revoked for 2021 charges after recent murder accusation
A Greenville County man accused of beating his estranged girlfriend to death last month reappeared before a judge Friday afternoon.
Deputies searching for suspect following armed robbery
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery on Friday. Deputies said they responded to the Enoree Mart on Highway 92 at around 6:47 p.m. According to deputies, the clerk told deputies that the suspect...
Spartanburg Co. officials: Death investigation underway after stabbing victim dies at hospital
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials say they’re investigating after a stabbing victim died at the hospital. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a stabbing victim by Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies say the victim arrived at...
Deputies search for suspect after armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business Friday evening in Spartanburg County.
Stabbing investigation underway after Upstate man dies at the hospital, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing incident. The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said the coroner was called to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The coroner identified the man as Narada Lamar Davis, 42. Deputies said Davis arrived to the hospital by vehicle,...
2 arrested in homicide of missing person in Henderson Co.
Two people were arrested in connection to a missing person investigation in Henderson County.
Bond denied for woman accused of deadly stabbing in Upstate
Bond was denied for a woman who is accused of stabbing a man to death in October in Oconee County.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating death of 4-year-old struck, killed by vehicle
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Sunday morning around 11:44 am on US 1 near Academy Street. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart of Monetta, S.C. According to the Coroner, Stewart along with their siblings were walking home on Columbia […]
2 arrested, 1 wanted following pursuit in Spartanburg Co.
Two men were arrested and a third man is wanted after a pursuit Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County.
Laurens Co. using cameras to monitor littering, illegal dumping
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Keep Laurens County Beautiful has been working to clean the community for years. But they said people continue littering and dumping unwanted items. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said its inmate litter crew picked up more than 61,000 pounds of trash in November. “Everything from coolers, dryers, refrigerators — you […]
Police seize over 14 pounds of marijuana, cocaine in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man Wednesday morning for trafficking more than 14 pounds of marijuana and cocaine in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department said a lieutenant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving 20 miles per hour over the posted limit. The lieutenant detected the odor of marijuana […]
Upstate woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
Man accused of stealing $2,000 worth of cigarettes from Upstate QT
Police are looking for a man who they said stole $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a QuikTrip in Greenville.
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mother
Responding to a 911 call from an InTown Suites in Greenville, authorities found the deceased, Landon Chance Poston, and his incapacitated mother. The identity of the individual who made the phone call is still unknown, but the call was made in regard to a dead body, so the caller knew that a death had occurred.
