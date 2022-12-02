ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Carolina

Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
WNCT

16-year-old faces multiple charges in SC

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an autobreaking. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, one […]
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for suspect following armed robbery

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery on Friday. Deputies said they responded to the Enoree Mart on Highway 92 at around 6:47 p.m. According to deputies, the clerk told deputies that the suspect...
WYFF4.com

Stabbing investigation underway after Upstate man dies at the hospital, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing incident. The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said the coroner was called to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The coroner identified the man as Narada Lamar Davis, 42. Deputies said Davis arrived to the hospital by vehicle,...
WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. using cameras to monitor littering, illegal dumping

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Keep Laurens County Beautiful has been working to clean the community for years. But they said people continue littering and dumping unwanted items. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said its inmate litter crew picked up more than 61,000 pounds of trash in November. “Everything from coolers, dryers, refrigerators — you […]
WSPA 7News

Police seize over 14 pounds of marijuana, cocaine in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man Wednesday morning for trafficking more than 14 pounds of marijuana and cocaine in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department said a lieutenant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving 20 miles per hour over the posted limit. The lieutenant detected the odor of marijuana […]
crete

A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mother

Responding to a 911 call from an InTown Suites in Greenville, authorities found the deceased, Landon Chance Poston, and his incapacitated mother. The identity of the individual who made the phone call is still unknown, but the call was made in regard to a dead body, so the caller knew that a death had occurred.

