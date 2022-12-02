ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Final Injury Report for Ravens — Broncos in Week 13

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have an encouraging injury report heading into the Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice this week with a quad injury but he will play against the Broncos.

"Denver always has a lot of talent, a lot of tradition," coach John Harbaugh said. "This year’s team – and that’s kind of the thing that we’re focused on – is this year’s team. That’s a team that we understand the strengths of their team, and we have to nullify those in one way or another and focus on how we play in this game."

Baltimore’s offense has struggled in recent games, especially inside the red zone. The Ravens could also be challenged to move the ball against the Broncos, who are ranked third in total defense (306.4 yards per game) and points allowed (17.6).

Jackson is confident the Ravens made the proper red-zone adjustments.

“I feel pretty good," Jackson said. "It looks pretty good. It looks great, actually, but we’re going to have to see when the game starts. Anything can look good in practice, but when everyone is flying around and people are trying to get after it, some things might not look good. So, we’re going to have to see.”

Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) returned to practice this week but he will not be ready to play.

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle), linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quad), and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) is out.

Denver Broncos Final Injury Report

LB Dakota Allen (Hamstring) — Out

FB/TE Andrew Beck (Hamstring/illness) —Out

WR KJ Hamler (Hamstring) — Out

DL Jonathan Harris (Knee) — Out

WR Jerry Jeudy (Ankle) — Questionable

WR Courtland Sutton (Illness) — Questionable

CB K’Waun Williams (Wrist/elbow/knee) — Questionable

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Broncos Workout Former Browns QB

Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
lastwordonsports.com

Potential Greg Roman Replacements for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman could leave the team sooner than later after it was revealed that Stanford is eyeing him for their head coaching vacancy. It is believed that the interest is mutual and Roman is seriously considering the opportunity. For now, the talks between Stanford and Roman...
BALTIMORE, MD
JC Post

Chiefs - Broncos game time changes

The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to massive Lamar Jackson update

During Sunday afternoon’s narrow win over the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens got some very concerning news when star quarterback and former MVP Lamar Jackson left the game with an apparent knee injury. And while it looks like Jackson might have avoided a massive, season-ending injury, he definitely will miss some time.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

NFL moves Ravens-Browns game to Saturday Dec. 17

The NFL announced today that the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns has been flexed to Saturday Dec. 17. The game will be at 4:30 p.m. live from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, and will be part of a triple header of games scheduled for that Saturday. The game will be broadcasted by NFL Network and will be simulcasted on WBAL-TV, WBAL Radio and 98 Rock.
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

Ravens — Broncos Week 13 Betting Trends

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are favored by 8.5 over the Denver Broncos in Week 13. They won't cover that spread ... barely. Denver is 1-8 straight up in its last 9 road games. Baltimore is 10-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last 14 games against Denver.
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy