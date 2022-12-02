ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Woman Makes Coffee Table Out of Plaster and Wood and It Turns Out Stunning

By Haley Mast
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twL4x_0jVbspOX00

How cool is this!?

Plaster is one of the most popular design elements we’ve been seeing in recent years. One woman transformed a vintage lamp with plaster and gave it an entirely new modern look, another woman recreated her own DIY wall art with plaster that saved her tons on the original, others have been using plaster on walls to give it a unique texture and look .

Perhaps one of our new favorite uses of plaster we have seen thus far is a stunning coffee table that TikToker @cphumer_ made, using wood, stain, and plaster, to create a DIY table that looks like it would take a month's salary to afford.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Starting with a round piece of wood- that looks like an inexpensive wood by-product board- the woman adds a fiber tape onto the top surface of the board. Once the tape is in place the woman starts to add thick layers of plaster onto the board, moving in different strokes to create a raw and uneven texture. Once dried the woman gives the polyester a light sanding and adds a sealant coat on top to protect the plaster.

To assemble the wooden legs and structure of the table the woman uses the wood to form the support under the tables, and cuts them to size. She creates a three legged support system with a frame to hold the table on top and uses wood filler to cover the screw holes. She applies the finishing stain on the wooden legs, lets it dry, and places it in its resting zone to be displayed!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 1

Related
Hypebae

Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal

London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
New York Post

Hoarder abandoned house with ‘thousands’ of urine bottles, trash piles

Urine trouble. A hoarder allegedly left a “ton” of trash as well as several thousand beer bottles that allegedly contain urine behind after abandoning a home in the UK — much to the horror of its new owner. The Rubbish Removers — who were hired out to clean the mess — found the property in a state of total disrepair. According to the new owner, he had hoped to sell the property but said it was impossible to do so in its current state. “You had to duck down to get in the doorways because it was piled up so high. A lot...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
966
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy