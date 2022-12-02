ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Career Criminal Caught Twice With Weapons At The Same Virginia Home One Year Apart: Feds

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A career criminal with nearly a dozen felony convictions on his record is heading back to prison after getting caught first with an illegal weapon, then with drugs at the same spot in Virginia nearly a year apart, federal officials announced.

Earlon Delton Mitchell, 33, of Norfolk, has been sentenced to 151 months in prison for unlawfully possessing ammunition that he used to shoot at someone and for unlawfully possessing a firearm in a separate incident roughly a year later.

According to prosecutors, on March 27, 2021, within nine months of his release from federal prison for a prior felon-in-possession conviction, Mitchell returned to the place he had been arrested and assaulted a woman.

When a second woman arrived at the home and attempted to stop the assault, officials say that Mitchell brandished a firearm at her, prompting her to flee in a vehicle, stopping at the end of the block to call 911.

Mitchell then walked into the street and fired several shots at her, missing, but hitting two parked cars and leaving shell casings behind at the scene that were recovered by investigators.

Prosecutors said that almost exactly a year later, while still on federal supervised release, Mitchell went back to the same home, where he was met by an officer who recognized him and attempted to make contact with him, leading to a foot chase.

While running from the officers, Mitchell threw his loaded, stolen gun to the ground, and when he was apprehended, officers seized 40 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana that was separated into three baggies, as well as $115 in cash in different denominations.

Previous convictions for Mitchell include multiple gang-related charges such as malicious wounding by mob, using and discharging a firearm while committing a felony, gang participation, and robbery.

Comments / 8

Harold Bishop
4d ago

For all the anti gun people. Here is proof criminals don't obey the gun laws but you want to punish the legal gun owners.

Reply(5)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Teacher Turns In Student Found Armed At Maryland High School

A Maryland high school student is in custody after taking a gun to school, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was found armed with a ghost gun at Central High School around 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a teacher notified a School Resource Officer that the boy had a gun, according to Prince George's County police.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

On-Duty Pennsylvania State Trooper Charged For Drunk Driving

A Trooper with the Pennsylvania state police is accused for accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, according to a release by PSP on Tuesday, Dec. 6. 29-year-old Austin J. Burney, of Cooksburg, was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run when he "was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, November 27," as stated in the release.
COOKSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Putnam County Prison During Visit: Police

A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel during a visit, according to Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

On-Duty Firefighter At Crash Struck Dead By Teen Driver In Pennsylvania

A 66-year-old firefighter was struck dead by a car driven by a teenager while on duty in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 6, authorities say. Kurt Keilhofer was on the scene of a separate crash as a first responder with the Mapleton Fire Department when he was hit by the 19-year-old's vehicle in the area of Hares Valley Road and Dell Lane in Union Township, around 7:30 a.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
MAPLETON, PA
cbs19news

National website asks for help to solve local cold cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
13newsnow.com

1 sent to hospital, 1 detained following shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was detained following a shooting in Newport News Sunday, according to the Newport News Police Department. Just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Americana Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots. Once there,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
420K+
Followers
61K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy