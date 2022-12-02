Career Criminal Caught Twice With Weapons At The Same Virginia Home One Year Apart: Feds

A career criminal with nearly a dozen felony convictions on his record is heading back to prison after getting caught first with an illegal weapon, then with drugs at the same spot in Virginia nearly a year apart, federal officials announced.

Earlon Delton Mitchell, 33, of Norfolk, has been sentenced to 151 months in prison for unlawfully possessing ammunition that he used to shoot at someone and for unlawfully possessing a firearm in a separate incident roughly a year later.

According to prosecutors, on March 27, 2021, within nine months of his release from federal prison for a prior felon-in-possession conviction, Mitchell returned to the place he had been arrested and assaulted a woman.

When a second woman arrived at the home and attempted to stop the assault, officials say that Mitchell brandished a firearm at her, prompting her to flee in a vehicle, stopping at the end of the block to call 911.

Mitchell then walked into the street and fired several shots at her, missing, but hitting two parked cars and leaving shell casings behind at the scene that were recovered by investigators.

Prosecutors said that almost exactly a year later, while still on federal supervised release, Mitchell went back to the same home, where he was met by an officer who recognized him and attempted to make contact with him, leading to a foot chase.

While running from the officers, Mitchell threw his loaded, stolen gun to the ground, and when he was apprehended, officers seized 40 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana that was separated into three baggies, as well as $115 in cash in different denominations.

Previous convictions for Mitchell include multiple gang-related charges such as malicious wounding by mob, using and discharging a firearm while committing a felony, gang participation, and robbery.