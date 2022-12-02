Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Newton Co deputy constable found dead in a travel trailer
Newton County Precinct 4 Constable Howie. M. Wonders announced Tuesday morning that one of his deputies has died. According to Wonder, Mike Adams was found dead on Monday in a bed in a travel trailer by the Sabine River. According to Wonders, Adams was last heard from on Saturday when...
2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
KLTV
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
kjas.com
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches announces retirement
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches announced his retirement on Tuesday. His last day at the job will be on Dec. 31. He said it has been an honor to hold this position. “I have done my best to serve you all with honor and integrity. When I took office there […]
KFDM-TV
Residents seeking answers to dangerous dogs running loose in Newton County
Newton County — What some call a nuisance, others describe as a potentially life-threatening danger. Packs of loose dogs running wild in Newton County. In one case, viciously attacking a woman and sending her to a hospital. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles traveled up north to Newton County to learn...
KFDM-TV
KSLA
Sabine Parish woman dead after wreck; 3-year-old injured
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The incident occurred on U.S. Hwy 171 at Hudson Darby Road. Officials say a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jessica Farris, 28,...
3 men arrested in connection to string of Nacogdoches County vehicle burglaries
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Three men were arrested and charged with several felonies in a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred over the summer, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Cortez Stovall, 19; Jeremiah Isaiah McFarland, 22; and Japatrick Davis, 24, all of Lufkin, were arrested Monday after an investigation by the sheriff’s […]
No injuries reported after apartment fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded with 24 personnel to a residential structure fire at Huntington Hills Apartments on Dec. 3 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Crews arrived with four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles. They found heavy smoke conditions coming from...
kjas.com
Woman injured in hit-and-run crash, possible suspect vehicle later found abandoned
A Jasper woman underwent treatment after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday evening. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Highway 96, just south of County Road 313 between Jasper and Kirbyville. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said the victim, 24-year-old Shannon Carrell, was driving northbound in a 2018...
kjas.com
Family escapes injury after striking a cow on a highway
A family was lucky to escape injury after the vehicle they were in struck a cow in the middle of a highway on Sunday night. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said Michael Bellow, 38, Denise Bellow, 29, and two children, ages 10-years-old and 9-months-old, were traveling in a 2011 Chevrolet SUV northbound on Highway 96 near County Road 498 between Jasper and Kirbyville when they hit the cow.
ktalnews.com
Sabine Parish reserve deputy arrested, suspended; Sheriff asks for prayers
ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Reserve Deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s office has been suspended, and Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell has asked everyone to pray for Mr. Bobby Parrie Jr’s speedy recovery after an altercation occurred at The Border Lounge, in the City of Zwolle, early on Saturday morning.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
One person seriously injured in boating accident on Cane River
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, NPSO Rescue Boat, Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches City Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlfire and Fisheries Agents and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a boating accident on Dec. 3 at 6:35 pm on Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Officials: Murder suspect behind bars in San Augustine County
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas — San Augustine County Sheriff's Office confirmed a suspect involved in a murder Monday night, is in custody. Officials identified the victim as Bryan Blue, 33, who was found dead shot with a bow and arrow. The suspect's identity was not released but officials confirmed...
newtoncountynews.net
Sheriff asks for Help in Finding Missing Man from Call
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby is asking for continued help locating a missing man from Call, Texas. Joshua Ian Larkin has been missing since the middle of November. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636 or 409-379-3637. For more...
Town of Wonderment ‘Wonderland of Lights’ in Marshall, Texas
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in East Texas with the "Wonderland of Lights" festival in the historic downtown area. This will mark the 36th year for this Texas tradition that has been delighting families and friends for years. A cascade of thousands upon thousands of glittering lights...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – December 4, 2022
Service: Tuesday, December 6 at 12 pm at Central Baptist Church in Robeline. Service: Friday, December 9 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
kjas.com
scttx.com
FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash
December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
