ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Newton Co deputy constable found dead in a travel trailer

Newton County Precinct 4 Constable Howie. M. Wonders announced Tuesday morning that one of his deputies has died. According to Wonder, Mike Adams was found dead on Monday in a bed in a travel trailer by the Sabine River. According to Wonders, Adams was last heard from on Saturday when...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Residents seeking answers to dangerous dogs running loose in Newton County

Newton County — What some call a nuisance, others describe as a potentially life-threatening danger. Packs of loose dogs running wild in Newton County. In one case, viciously attacking a woman and sending her to a hospital. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles traveled up north to Newton County to learn...
KFDM-TV

Woman attacked by pack of dogs and sustains severe injuries in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth say a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in Burkeville during the weekend, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS. Chief Duckworth said it occurred Sunday morning in front of the Family Dollar store at the intersection of Highways 63 & 87.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Sabine Parish woman dead after wreck; 3-year-old injured

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The incident occurred on U.S. Hwy 171 at Hudson Darby Road. Officials say a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jessica Farris, 28,...
SABINE PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

3 men arrested in connection to string of Nacogdoches County vehicle burglaries

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Three men were arrested and charged with several felonies in a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred over the summer, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Cortez Stovall, 19; Jeremiah Isaiah McFarland, 22; and Japatrick Davis, 24, all of Lufkin, were arrested Monday after an investigation by the sheriff’s […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after apartment fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded with 24 personnel to a residential structure fire at Huntington Hills Apartments on Dec. 3 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Crews arrived with four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles. They found heavy smoke conditions coming from...
LONGVIEW, TX
kjas.com

Family escapes injury after striking a cow on a highway

A family was lucky to escape injury after the vehicle they were in struck a cow in the middle of a highway on Sunday night. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said Michael Bellow, 38, Denise Bellow, 29, and two children, ages 10-years-old and 9-months-old, were traveling in a 2011 Chevrolet SUV northbound on Highway 96 near County Road 498 between Jasper and Kirbyville when they hit the cow.
JASPER, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

One person seriously injured in boating accident on Cane River

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, NPSO Rescue Boat, Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches City Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlfire and Fisheries Agents and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a boating accident on Dec. 3 at 6:35 pm on Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
newtoncountynews.net

Sheriff asks for Help in Finding Missing Man from Call

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby is asking for continued help locating a missing man from Call, Texas. Joshua Ian Larkin has been missing since the middle of November. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636 or 409-379-3637. For more...
CALL, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – December 4, 2022

Service: Tuesday, December 6 at 12 pm at Central Baptist Church in Robeline. Service: Friday, December 9 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Woman attacked by pack of dogs in Burkeville

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth say that a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in Burkeville over the weekend. Chief Duckworth said it occurred Sunday morning in front of the Family Dollar store, located at the intersection of Highways 63 & 87.
BURKEVILLE, TX
scttx.com

FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash

December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy