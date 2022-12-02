ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin & Iowa

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Predicted gusty conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for the Rochester area. The advisory is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday and end at 3 a.m. Saturday. Forecasters are predicting westerly winds blowing between 20 and 30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph in areas of southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December

You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
MINNESOTA STATE
4 Rescued Lion Cubs from the Ukraine Found a Home in Minnesota

We always love hearing heartwarming stories about animals that have been rescued and can now live a better life that they had been living. Usually it's just regular cats or dogs that have been rescued and become the family pet. This time it's big cats... but just cubs at the moment. 4 lion cubs from the Ukraine have been rescued and brought to Minnesota to live in a wildcat sanctuary.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Income Tax Brackets for 2023

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced the adjusted 2023 income tax brackets. For the tax year 2023, the state's tax brackets will change by 7.081 percent from the tax year 2022. The brackets are adjusted annually by an inflation factor. For those who are...
MINNESOTA STATE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift

Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
HAWAII STATE
Rollover Crash Sends St. Charles Woman to Hospital

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol today released information concerning an injury crash that occurred north of Rochester during Tuesday's snowstorm. The crash report indicates that 24-year-old Easton Mccready was driving a car north on Highway 63 when she lost control and the vehicle struck a guard rail and then rolled. The roadway was described as snow and ice covered when the crash occurred around 3:45 PM about a mile south of Zumbro Falls.
ROCHESTER, MN
