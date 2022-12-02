Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player Of The Week
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been operating at a different level for weeks now, but his most recent game is definitely his best of the season and possibly his best since he joined the franchise period. Davis finished with 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks as the...
Lakers Injury Update: Wenyen Gabriel To Be Reevaluated In One Week With Left Shoulder Sprain
In the search to find the right rotations and players that give the Los Angeles Lakers the best chance to win, forward Wenyen Gabriel has emerged as a reliable, high-energy option off the bench. In fact, Gabriel has been the lone big man to get consistent minutes aside from Anthony Davis so far this season.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Stresses Importance Of Winning 50-50 Balls In Win Over Bucks
Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James delivered in the 133-129 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, setting the tone on both ends of the floor to help L.A. beat the NBA’s best defense. The Lakers led for most of the game and didn’t crack under pressure when the Bucks...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Feels Validated After Giannis Antetokounmpo Hit With 10-Second Free Throw Violation
Much of the focus in the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest with the Milwaukee Bucks was on the battle between Lakers star Anthony Davis and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook also had his own battle with the Bucks’ two-time MVP. Late in the first...
Warriors’ Draymond Green Downplays Rumors Of Wanting To Join Lakers
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been one of the players linked to the Los Angeles Lakers over the last few months as L.A. prepares itself for a busy free agency. The Lakers should have over $30 million in available cap space next summer, hoping it will allow them to snap a star off the market. The Purple and Gold likely won’t approach Kyrie Irving after the Brooklyn Nets guard’s anti-Semitic episode earlier this season. Meanwhile, they will probably be priced out of the race for James Harden’s signature, who is expected to opt out of his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Matt Ryan Thanks Lakers For Opportunity To Play For Them In 2022-23
Matt Ryan’s inspirational stint with the Los Angeles Lakers turned out to be short-lived as L.A. waived the forward earlier this week. The Lakers decided to part ways with Ryan in order to open up a roster spot ahead of Dec. 15 — when players who changed teams in the offseason become trade-eligible again. The 25-year-old made 12 appearances for the Purple and Gold this season, averaging 3.9 points in 10.8 minutes per game.
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.https://lakersnation.com
