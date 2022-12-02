ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Warriors’ Draymond Green Downplays Rumors Of Wanting To Join Lakers

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been one of the players linked to the Los Angeles Lakers over the last few months as L.A. prepares itself for a busy free agency. The Lakers should have over $30 million in available cap space next summer, hoping it will allow them to snap a star off the market. The Purple and Gold likely won’t approach Kyrie Irving after the Brooklyn Nets guard’s anti-Semitic episode earlier this season. Meanwhile, they will probably be priced out of the race for James Harden’s signature, who is expected to opt out of his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Matt Ryan Thanks Lakers For Opportunity To Play For Them In 2022-23

Matt Ryan’s inspirational stint with the Los Angeles Lakers turned out to be short-lived as L.A. waived the forward earlier this week. The Lakers decided to part ways with Ryan in order to open up a roster spot ahead of Dec. 15 — when players who changed teams in the offseason become trade-eligible again. The 25-year-old made 12 appearances for the Purple and Gold this season, averaging 3.9 points in 10.8 minutes per game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates.

