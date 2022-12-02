Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been one of the players linked to the Los Angeles Lakers over the last few months as L.A. prepares itself for a busy free agency. The Lakers should have over $30 million in available cap space next summer, hoping it will allow them to snap a star off the market. The Purple and Gold likely won’t approach Kyrie Irving after the Brooklyn Nets guard’s anti-Semitic episode earlier this season. Meanwhile, they will probably be priced out of the race for James Harden’s signature, who is expected to opt out of his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO