usf.edu
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do: ‘Brews for the Birds’ and ‘Lunch & Learn’ about sharks
The 23rd Annual Christmas Box Angel Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Marco Island Cemetery, 489 West Elkcam Circle at the Angel of Hope statue. The service is for all who have lost a child, niece or nephew, or grandchild. The Angel and service are based on the bestselling author, Richard Paul Evans’ book, “The Christmas Box.” It is a time to remember, a time to love, a time to get support, and most of all a time not to be alone. Bring nothing but your love. No words will be needed, for the greatest gift you can give someone traveling down this road is just your presence. Information: Wesleymarco.org.
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk
1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Cape Coral, FL
Located in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral is a haven for sunseekers and nature lovers. With over 400 miles of canals, it’s also known as the “Waterfront Wonderland.”. Founded in 1957, this city in Lee County was designed with canals to provide every home with access to water. Today,...
luxury-houses.net
This Modern Elegance Naples Home, Asking $4.49 million, is an Entertainment Paradise with Numerous Amenities
cohaitungchi.com
Fifth Avenue Shopping at Florida Prices!
Fifth Avenue in Manhattan is synonymous with prestigious outlets, stylish eating places, historic landmarks and wonderful leisure. Naples, Florida‘s fifth Avenue South isn't dissimilar, providing a number of the metropolis’s most noteworthy structure and a pleasant buying and eating expertise. Photograph credit score Nita Ettinger. This historic fundamental...
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian, Naples attraction inches toward full reopening
Tin City’s manager and tenants look to reopen the tourist attraction and shopping destination in mid-December after massive overhaul was brought on by flooding from Hurricane Ian. Bottom Line. Key takeaway: Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian filled Tin City with three feet of mud and water, the property’s...
38th annual Snowfest in Collier County
The 38th annual Snowfest happened Saturday and celebrated Collier County's 100th anniversary at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
santivachronicle.com
Sanibel Causeway Tolls To Resume In January
Lee County will resume normal toll operations on the third of its three toll bridges – the Sanibel Causeway – at 6 a.m. Jan. 1. The county’s toll program – called LeeWay – will honor its discount programs for Sanibel residents who had them prior to the storm through Jan. 31. Sanibel-based LeeWay customers are asked to renew their programs for 2023 now. Typically, the annual renewal process takes place in October.
theonlinecurrent.com
Ian has brought ignorance
Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
floridaing.com
Caloosahatchee River Florida: Is it the States Most Polluted River?
The Caloosahatchee River averages approximately 14 feet. The Caloosahatchee River is one of the most popular rivers in Florida. Southwest Florida is where the Caloosahatchee River is located, on the Gulf West coast, and runs through Fort Myers and LaBelle. Water from the river travels past LaBelle in a west-southwest...
Lee Health looking for help identifying man at hospital since November
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is looking for help in identifying an unknown man who has been at a Fort Myers hospital since last month. On November 20th, the man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center after he sustained injuries from a reported fall. It happened at the Super 8 hotel in Naples.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida
Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
Florida man wins $1M off Publix scratch-off ticket
Two lucky Ft. Myers men are each going home a millionaire after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
macaronikid.com
Christmas at Farmer Mike's in Bonita Springs
The Farm Elves have been busy creating a winter wonderland for you and your family to enjoy Dec. 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th & 17th - Florida style!. Your favorite guest, SANTA will be reading "The Night Before Christmas" IN THE LIGHTED WALK AREA and other Christmas stories to everyone throughout the evening. He will be available for pictures but wont be close enough to sit on for Christmas Wishlist's. He will have a mailbox for all of your wishes to be dropped into and sent to the North Pole.
Downtown Fort Myers businesses being impacted by citywide boil water notice
Jobs are being made a little more difficult at bars, restaurants as a boil water notice hits downtown Fort Myers.
Invasive ‘monster lizard’ infesting Cape Coral backyard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An invasive lizard known as a Nile Monitor is taking over a backyard in Cape Coral. A six-foot-long Nile Monitor was spotted at a home off of Skyline Boulevard in Southwest Cape Coral. Just a little bit later, the same person found another one, this time a baby.
Holiday events in Southwest Florida
Fox 4 has an up-to-date list of holiday celebrations happening across Southwest Florida all month long
Car catches on fire in Naples
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a car fire that occurred in Naples this afternoon. A red car caught on fire Saturday at 12:44 p.m. on Fountain View Drive. This incident remains under investigation. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest.
