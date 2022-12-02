A multi-vehicle collision in Yonkers, a New York City suburb, resulted in the death of a police sergeant and the injury of a teenage driver, police said. Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a 24-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department, was driving on a four-lane road on Dec. 1 when the crash occurred, according to a Dec. 2 news release from the department.

