Kitty Hawk, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Outer Banks SPCA unveils commemorative Pet Tiles

The Outer Banks SPCA invites you to honor you pet and support the SPCA with a Commemorative Pet Tile. Imprinted with a beloved pet’s color photo and name, commemorative tiles are permanently installed on the interior walls of our Dare County Animal Shelter, and serve as an everlasting tribute to the love and bond between animals and their families. Thousands of visitors each year see these furry faces decorating our walls and many will visit their own personal tile again and again to remember a special pet.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Mobile Food Pantry monthly visit to FFES is Thursday, Dec. 8

The mobile food bank will take place as usual on the second Thursday of November at the First Flight Elementary School. This month’s visit will be Thursday December 8, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. PLEASE NOTE: We are still using the sane procedures. When you drive up...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Chopper 10: Holiday Lights at the Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Chopper 10 takes you for an aerial view of the Holiday Lights at the Beach at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. Check out the video above. The event runs through Jan. 1. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Go to beacheventsvb.com or call 757-385-7873 for...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Meet Foxy, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week

This sweet girl is Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week. Foxy is around one-year-old and loves meeting people of all ages, loves playing outside and is dog friendly. Watch this video to learn more about Foxy. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11...
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

Holiday Parade at the Beach promises a festive celebration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Holiday Parade at the Beach Saturday promises to be a festive celebration of the holiday season. Keep an eye out for nearly 90 parade units, including giant balloons, marching bands, lighted floats, equestrian units, fire trucks, performing dance groups, motorcycles – and yes, the big man himself, Santa Claus.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
coastalreview.org

Celebration set for 119th anniversary of first flight

Wright Brothers National Memorial, the First Flight Society and Outer Banks Forever are joining together at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the memorial to celebrate the accomplishments of Wilbur and Orville Wright on the 119th anniversary of their first heavier-than-air, controlled, powered flight. The event will be held at the...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals

As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
NAGS HEAD, NC
WAVY News 10

2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife died after an explosion and fire at their welding business Monday morning. The couple owned Neptune Welding on the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a deputy fire marshal with the Virginia Beach Fire Department who spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 injured, 3 displaced in Chesapeake fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered non-life threatening burns and was taken to the hospital following a fire to a residential structure Saturday morning in the Camelot area of Chesapeake. Firefighters got the call for a fire in the 800 block of Parapet Road at 11:17 a.m. When...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Virginia Mae Giarrusso of Elizabeth City, November 28

Virginia Mae Drolle Giarrusso, 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, November 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Brooklyn, NY February 16, 1947, to the late Max Drolle and Alice Samuelsen Drolle and was the widow of Roy Anthony Giarrusso. She was a home attendant for the handicapped.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA

In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Nags Head, November 26

Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Soundside Road, Nags Head was called home November 26, 2022. She was born in Norfolk, the youngest of four daughters, to The Reverend William G. Pulling and Margaret Hammond Pulling. Paula retired from a successful career in the automotive business, and then settled in Nags Head where she continued to live her amazing life to the fullest. She was an incredible cook, seasoned traveler, the life of every party, and a star at any Karaoke bar. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her Soundside Pierhouse. Paula always gave everything she had to her family, her friends, and to those in need. She was truly one of a kind, and never met a stranger.
NAGS HEAD, NC

