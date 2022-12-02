Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Outer Banks SPCA unveils commemorative Pet Tiles
The Outer Banks SPCA invites you to honor you pet and support the SPCA with a Commemorative Pet Tile. Imprinted with a beloved pet’s color photo and name, commemorative tiles are permanently installed on the interior walls of our Dare County Animal Shelter, and serve as an everlasting tribute to the love and bond between animals and their families. Thousands of visitors each year see these furry faces decorating our walls and many will visit their own personal tile again and again to remember a special pet.
Christmas parade serves as a ray of light for Chesapeake
The Chesapeake Rotary Club held its annual Christmas Parade Saturday. Floats, music and holiday cheer were all on hand to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
outerbanksvoice.com
Mobile Food Pantry monthly visit to FFES is Thursday, Dec. 8
The mobile food bank will take place as usual on the second Thursday of November at the First Flight Elementary School. This month’s visit will be Thursday December 8, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. PLEASE NOTE: We are still using the sane procedures. When you drive up...
WAVY News 10
Chopper 10: Holiday Lights at the Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Chopper 10 takes you for an aerial view of the Holiday Lights at the Beach at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. Check out the video above. The event runs through Jan. 1. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Go to beacheventsvb.com or call 757-385-7873 for...
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Foxy, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
This sweet girl is Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week. Foxy is around one-year-old and loves meeting people of all ages, loves playing outside and is dog friendly. Watch this video to learn more about Foxy. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11...
Elizabeth City becomes 'Hot Cocoa Capital of the World' during holiday season
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — "The Polar Express" put it like this: "Here we only got one rule, never ever let it cool!" Elizabeth City is getting into the holiday spirit with a Hot Cocoa Crawl through Jan. 15, 2023. From cups infused with bourbon syrup, mugs you can decorate...
WAVY News 10
Holiday Parade at the Beach promises a festive celebration
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Holiday Parade at the Beach Saturday promises to be a festive celebration of the holiday season. Keep an eye out for nearly 90 parade units, including giant balloons, marching bands, lighted floats, equestrian units, fire trucks, performing dance groups, motorcycles – and yes, the big man himself, Santa Claus.
"Amazing" Chesapeake woman receives a surprise gift
An “amazing” 31-year-old woman in Chesapeake has just been gifted a bicycle, something she hasn’t had since she was a preschooler.
coastalreview.org
Celebration set for 119th anniversary of first flight
Wright Brothers National Memorial, the First Flight Society and Outer Banks Forever are joining together at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the memorial to celebrate the accomplishments of Wilbur and Orville Wright on the 119th anniversary of their first heavier-than-air, controlled, powered flight. The event will be held at the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals
As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
WAVY News 10
2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife died after an explosion and fire at their welding business Monday morning. The couple owned Neptune Welding on the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a deputy fire marshal with the Virginia Beach Fire Department who spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding.
WAVY News 10
1 injured, 3 displaced in Chesapeake fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered non-life threatening burns and was taken to the hospital following a fire to a residential structure Saturday morning in the Camelot area of Chesapeake. Firefighters got the call for a fire in the 800 block of Parapet Road at 11:17 a.m. When...
outerbanksvoice.com
Virginia Mae Giarrusso of Elizabeth City, November 28
Virginia Mae Drolle Giarrusso, 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, November 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Brooklyn, NY February 16, 1947, to the late Max Drolle and Alice Samuelsen Drolle and was the widow of Roy Anthony Giarrusso. She was a home attendant for the handicapped.
Helicopter squadron's 3rd Santa Flight crisscrosses above Hampton Roads
Over two hours Saturday morning, Santa Claus traveled across Hampton Roads in aboard an MH-60S Navy helicopter, waving to delighted families below.
Singer collects for families in need ahead of holiday drag performance
K'Bana Blaq will take the stage as Vivian Valentine on Saturday, December 10, but first, he wants to make sure those without a home for the holidays can keep warm.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Abbi’s Teas & Things, Sudden Light Records
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on November 15 for Abbi’s Teas & Things and Sudden Light Records, located at 3933 S Croatan Hwy #8 in Nags Head. Robert DeFazio, member of the chamber’s Board of Directors and...
Group against After-School Satan Club prays outside Chesapeake school
Prayer group gathers outside of Chesapeake's B.M. Williams Primary School in response to After-School Satan Club
Hampton Roads’ largest holiday train display opens in Virginia Beach
The Tidewater Big Train Operators' annual holiday show kicks off Friday evening and runs through December 10.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA
In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
outerbanksvoice.com
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Nags Head, November 26
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Soundside Road, Nags Head was called home November 26, 2022. She was born in Norfolk, the youngest of four daughters, to The Reverend William G. Pulling and Margaret Hammond Pulling. Paula retired from a successful career in the automotive business, and then settled in Nags Head where she continued to live her amazing life to the fullest. She was an incredible cook, seasoned traveler, the life of every party, and a star at any Karaoke bar. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her Soundside Pierhouse. Paula always gave everything she had to her family, her friends, and to those in need. She was truly one of a kind, and never met a stranger.
