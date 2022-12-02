ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Police Arrest Hit and Run Suspect

Fort Pierce - Monday December 5, 2022: Fort Pierce Police have arrested a suspect in a a hit and run traffic homicide that claimed the life of a 19-year old woman last month. Fort Pierce Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested 29 year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas of Fort Pierce on Friday. He has been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in great bodily injury, driving while license is suspended resulting in great bodily injury, and possession of methamphetamine.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Escaped inmate captured in Indian River County

An inmate who escaped in Central Florida was caught Sunday in Indian River County. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that the escaped prisoner, Edward Saucier, was possibly in the area. Saucier was recently sentenced to two years in state prison for committing multiple burglaries in Indian...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Escaped Florida inmate caught after burglarizing home, deputies say

A Florida Department of Corrections inmate who was housed in Kissimmee was captured three days after his escape, deputies said. Edward Saucier reportedly cut his ankle monitor before he escaped from the state prison on Dec. 1. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that Saucier was possibly...
KISSIMMEE, FL
wflx.com

Stuart police chief calls 3 shootings in 1 day 'unprecedented'

Some residents are concerned that the city of Stuart's small-town charm is diminishing after three shootings happened in less than 24 hours. The city's police chief discussed the violence and what is next when it comes to keeping residents and visitors safe. "In the last 26 years that I've been...
STUART, FL

