Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle MarketKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
Vero Beach: #DoYouGiveARuck 4th Annual Operation Ruckmus benefit for Toys for TotsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Related
treasurecoast.com
FORT PIERCE POLICE ARRESTS SUSPECT IN TRAFFIC HOMICIDE INVOLVING TWO YOUNG ADULTS AND INFANT
Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Fort Pierce Police have arrested the suspect involved in the traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, involving two young adults and one infant. Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas in connection with the traffic crash that claimed the life of a...
Police: Suspect in fatal shooting fled to Riviera Beach, hid in apartment
A suspect in the fatal shooting of another man in West Palm Beach was arrested after he fled to neighboring Riviera Beach, where he hid in an apartment to avoid being captured, police say.
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Police Arrest Hit and Run Suspect
Fort Pierce - Monday December 5, 2022: Fort Pierce Police have arrested a suspect in a a hit and run traffic homicide that claimed the life of a 19-year old woman last month. Fort Pierce Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested 29 year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas of Fort Pierce on Friday. He has been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in great bodily injury, driving while license is suspended resulting in great bodily injury, and possession of methamphetamine.
WPBF News 25
Police investigating West Palm Beach deadly shooting after argument
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday. Investigators say it all started Monday afternoon when one man confronted another in the street. "The victim and the suspect in the shooting knew each other, they were known to each other," said West...
wflx.com
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
The Indian River County Sheriff is warning about a crime that can be so easy to overlook that even he recently fell victim to it. The crime is nothing new. Criminals steal license plates in an effort to mask a stolen car or try to buy time to commit other crimes.
Family seeks information on shooting death of man in Clewiston
A family in western Palm Beach County is seeking justice after finding their loved one's body in a canal bank, 25-year-old Jose Reyes of Belle Glade.
Suspect wanted in shooting at Stuart apartment complex
Police are looking for a man who they said shot a person at an apartment complex in Stuart on Saturday.
Martin Co. man shot, killed neighbors after 'ongoing dispute,' authorities say
Martin County detectives said an "ongoing dispute" between neighbors ended with an elderly couple gunned down over the weekend.
All I-95 southbound lanes closed in Indian River County after crash
There are heavy traffic delays on Interstate 95 southbound in Indian River County after a Tuesday morning crash injured an 18-year-old driver.
WPBF News 25
Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
wflx.com
Fatal shooting investigated near apartments in Indian River County
A person was fatally shot near an apartment complex in Indian River County on Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to the Orangewood Apartments near Gifford at about 9 p.m. after receiving calls about a shooting in the area. When...
WESH
I-95 south near Brevard County border reopens after deadly crash
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday. It happened at mile marker 158 in Sebastian. Officials say at least one person has died. The roadway has since been reopened.
14-time convicted felon arrested in Riviera Beach homicide
A Riviera Beach man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex this fall.
Driver collapses outside his truck on road with gunshot wound
An unidentified man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound after collapsing outside his vehicle in West Boca on Friday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Elderly couple shot dead outside Martin County condominium
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a person is in custody after a double homicide Saturday afternoon.
WPBF News 25
'I wish I could take it back': Retiree explains why he shot, killed 81-year-old Stuart neighbors
STUART, Fla. — It all started over an open laundry room door. In a 911 call Saturday afternoon, Susan Hootman tells the dispatcher: "My husband just shot our neighbors and I think he killed them." Listen to the 911 call here. Hugh Hootman, 75, told detectives his downstairs neighbor...
wflx.com
Escaped inmate captured in Indian River County
An inmate who escaped in Central Florida was caught Sunday in Indian River County. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that the escaped prisoner, Edward Saucier, was possibly in the area. Saucier was recently sentenced to two years in state prison for committing multiple burglaries in Indian...
fox35orlando.com
Escaped Florida inmate caught after burglarizing home, deputies say
A Florida Department of Corrections inmate who was housed in Kissimmee was captured three days after his escape, deputies said. Edward Saucier reportedly cut his ankle monitor before he escaped from the state prison on Dec. 1. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that Saucier was possibly...
Florida deputy ‘jokingly’ shot, killed by roommate and fellow deputy
New details have emerged about the death of a 23-year-old Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday.
wflx.com
Stuart police chief calls 3 shootings in 1 day 'unprecedented'
Some residents are concerned that the city of Stuart's small-town charm is diminishing after three shootings happened in less than 24 hours. The city's police chief discussed the violence and what is next when it comes to keeping residents and visitors safe. "In the last 26 years that I've been...
Comments / 0