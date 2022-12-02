Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen Invitational
The No. 3 Ohio State wrestling team ventured west over the weekend as it competed in the annual Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas. The Buckeyes finished eighth out of 34 teams in the tournament, which head coach Tom Ryan said was their “lowest finish in years” after the team finished No. 2 last season and outside the top five for the second time in a decade.
Football: Ohio State moves up to No. 4, plays No. 1 Georgia in CFP
The Buckeyes got the help they needed to make the College Football Playoff. Following losses by No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 Championship Saturday and No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 title game Friday, the CFP selection committee moved Ohio State up to No. 4 in the final rankings Sunday.
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against Rutgers
The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team opened Big Ten play with an 82-70 victory over Rutgers Sunday at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Senior forward Rebeka Mikulasikova scored a career-high 31 points while senior guard Taylor Mikesell added 30 of her own to lead the Buckeyes. Rutgers celebrated...
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shop
Tayla Davis’ Christian faith and love of fashion led her to open Naz Thrift, a vintage clothing business. Davis, a 2019 Ohio State graduate, said she has thrifted her whole life and began selling her finds at several pop-up shops in 2020 before opening Naz Thrift in October. She said she opened a permanent location at 1617 W. 5th Ave. and is looking forward to building her business and growing a community.
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversity
Ohio State’s 2022 Academic Plan highlights changes — some of which are already implemented — to university enrollment that looks to help increase diversity and highlight resources. The plan, designed by University President Kristina M. Johnson, will be carried out by Executive Vice President and Provost Dr....
Coffee community: How Black Kahawa Coffee is uniting the people of Columbus
For many sleep-deprived college students, coffee is bliss, but where that cup of coffee comes from is often forgotten. Columbus-based Black Kahawa Coffee hopes to advocate coffee as a means of bringing people together, company founder Douglas Buckley said. Black Kahawa Coffee, an importer and roaster of coffee from East Africa, was first established in 2019, Buckley said after he returned home from his 11-year stay in Tanzania.
Straight No Chaser's tour to stop by Columbus Friday at Palace Theatre
With a viral YouTube video posted back in 2006, the a cappella group Straight No Chaser caught the attention of the music industry 10 years after its formation on Indiana University’s campus in 1996. The video resulted in a deal with Atlantic Records, album sales over 1.7 million in...
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 months
After opening its doors April 30, The Dry Mill announced it will be shutting down. The Dry Mill was opened at 79 S. 4th St. by childhood best friends David Payne and Colin Thomas, who struggled with alcoholism in the past but are now sober. The bar cited Sunday the lack of sales as the reason for closing.
