ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lantern

Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen Invitational

The No. 3 Ohio State wrestling team ventured west over the weekend as it competed in the annual Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas. The Buckeyes finished eighth out of 34 teams in the tournament, which head coach Tom Ryan said was their “lowest finish in years” after the team finished No. 2 last season and outside the top five for the second time in a decade.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shop

Tayla Davis’ Christian faith and love of fashion led her to open Naz Thrift, a vintage clothing business. Davis, a 2019 Ohio State graduate, said she has thrifted her whole life and began selling her finds at several pop-up shops in 2020 before opening Naz Thrift in October. She said she opened a permanent location at 1617 W. 5th Ave. and is looking forward to building her business and growing a community.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Coffee community: How Black Kahawa Coffee is uniting the people of Columbus

For many sleep-deprived college students, coffee is bliss, but where that cup of coffee comes from is often forgotten. Columbus-based Black Kahawa Coffee hopes to advocate coffee as a means of bringing people together, company founder Douglas Buckley said. Black Kahawa Coffee, an importer and roaster of coffee from East Africa, was first established in 2019, Buckley said after he returned home from his 11-year stay in Tanzania.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 months

After opening its doors April 30, The Dry Mill announced it will be shutting down. The Dry Mill was opened at 79 S. 4th St. by childhood best friends David Payne and Colin Thomas, who struggled with alcoholism in the past but are now sober. The bar cited Sunday the lack of sales as the reason for closing.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy