The No. 3 Ohio State wrestling team ventured west over the weekend as it competed in the annual Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas. The Buckeyes finished eighth out of 34 teams in the tournament, which head coach Tom Ryan said was their “lowest finish in years” after the team finished No. 2 last season and outside the top five for the second time in a decade.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO