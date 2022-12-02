House prices in the UK plummeted by 2.3 per cent in November – the biggest monthly fall since 2008, according to Halifax.The bank also said he annual rate of house price growth slowed to 4.7 per cent, from 8.2 per cent in October. Meanwhile, the average UK house price in November was £285,579.Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said: “The monthly drop of 2.3 per cent is the largest seen since October 2008 and the third consecutive fall.”Mortgage rates jumped following the mini-Budget by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng in September, with the Bank of England’s base rate rises also pushing...

36 MINUTES AGO