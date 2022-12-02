ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WPFO

Large vehicles temporarily banned from Casco Bay Bridge this week

PORTLAND (WGME) – Large vehicles will be temporarily banned from crossing the Casco Bay Bridge this week. The Maine DOT says vehicles weighing more than 25 tons will not be allowed to cross the bridge connecting Portland and South Portland over the Fore River from Monday through Friday to allow for maintenance.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Westbrook's Rock Row honors Maine tradition with a 20-foot lobster trap tree

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Rock Row is showing their support for Maine lobstermen this holiday season. Westbrook's Rock Row Winter Wonderland will include holiday décor honoring Maine’s lobstering heritage, featuring a 20-foot Christmas tree made from lobster traps and buoys. The public is invited to join in the festivities...
WESTBROOK, ME
WPFO

Body found on riverbank in New Hampshire

DURHAM, New Hampshire (WGME) – An oyster farmer reportedly found a body on the bank of the Piscataqua River in Durham, New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say a local oyster farmer found the body around 3:30 p.m. near the Cedar Point Road boat ramp. First responders...
DURHAM, NH
WPFO

Holiday at the Plaza draws hundreds to Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) - Even after a last minute change, Lewiston's Holiday at the Plaza drew a crowd of hundreds Sunday afternoon. Originally scheduled or Saturday, it got bumped due to the rain but the crisp cold air made for extra holiday cheer. The city shut down Lisbon Street to invite...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

New city leaders to be inaugurated in Portland, Westbrook

PORTLAND (WGME) – Monday is a big day for local leaders. The Portland City Council will swear in newly elected councilors Pious Ali and Regina Phillips. They will serve three-year terms. The city says the ceremony will take place during the city council's inaugural meeting, which starts at 6...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Seashore Trolley Museum offering trolley rides for Christmas Prelude

KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) – The holiday season is in full swing across Maine, including in Kennebunkport. The Seashore Trolley Museum offered Christmas Prelude trolley rides over the weekend. The museum's executive director says this is the 41st year they've been open for the Christmas Prelude. There were also crafts, hot...
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
WPFO

Report: Emergency services in Maine at breaking point

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME)-- Emergency medical services are now at a breaking point in Maine. In its final report, the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service says it's the result of inadequate funding and poor recruitment. Senator Chip Curry (D-Waldo County) co-chaired the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service in Maine.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Two Maine schools closed Tuesday for deep cleaning as illnesses spread

Two Midcoast schools are shut down Tuesday for deep cleaning as viruses continue to spread quickly since Thanksgiving. Class is cancelled at Harpswell Community School and Mount Ararat Middle School in Topsham because of respiratory illnesses. They have plans to reopen on Wednesday. These school cancellations come after a flu...
TOPSHAM, ME
WPFO

'The time is right': Portland Sea Dogs announce new owner

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Sea Dogs baseball team announced on Tuesday that they are being sold to a group that owns several minor league baseball teams, ending nearly three decades of family ownership. The Portland Sea Dogs says t it has entered into an agreement with a new owner,...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying

AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Oxford Hills postpones vote on gender identity policy

SOUTH PARIS (WGME) - Controversy has divided the Oxford Hills community as the RSU 17 School Board unanimously voted to postpone a decision on a highly discussed gender identity policy. The proposed policy allows students to choose how they’re identified and allow them to use places like bathrooms and locker...
OXFORD, ME

