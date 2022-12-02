Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WPFO
Large vehicles temporarily banned from Casco Bay Bridge this week
PORTLAND (WGME) – Large vehicles will be temporarily banned from crossing the Casco Bay Bridge this week. The Maine DOT says vehicles weighing more than 25 tons will not be allowed to cross the bridge connecting Portland and South Portland over the Fore River from Monday through Friday to allow for maintenance.
WPFO
Westbrook's Rock Row honors Maine tradition with a 20-foot lobster trap tree
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Rock Row is showing their support for Maine lobstermen this holiday season. Westbrook's Rock Row Winter Wonderland will include holiday décor honoring Maine’s lobstering heritage, featuring a 20-foot Christmas tree made from lobster traps and buoys. The public is invited to join in the festivities...
WPFO
Body found on riverbank in New Hampshire
DURHAM, New Hampshire (WGME) – An oyster farmer reportedly found a body on the bank of the Piscataqua River in Durham, New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say a local oyster farmer found the body around 3:30 p.m. near the Cedar Point Road boat ramp. First responders...
WPFO
Holiday at the Plaza draws hundreds to Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) - Even after a last minute change, Lewiston's Holiday at the Plaza drew a crowd of hundreds Sunday afternoon. Originally scheduled or Saturday, it got bumped due to the rain but the crisp cold air made for extra holiday cheer. The city shut down Lisbon Street to invite...
WPFO
New city leaders to be inaugurated in Portland, Westbrook
PORTLAND (WGME) – Monday is a big day for local leaders. The Portland City Council will swear in newly elected councilors Pious Ali and Regina Phillips. They will serve three-year terms. The city says the ceremony will take place during the city council's inaugural meeting, which starts at 6...
WPFO
Seashore Trolley Museum offering trolley rides for Christmas Prelude
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) – The holiday season is in full swing across Maine, including in Kennebunkport. The Seashore Trolley Museum offered Christmas Prelude trolley rides over the weekend. The museum's executive director says this is the 41st year they've been open for the Christmas Prelude. There were also crafts, hot...
WPFO
Windham snowmobile club replaces expensive bridge to keep trails open this winter
WINDHAM (WGME) - Windham Drifters Snowmobile Club is rebuilding their second largest bridge over their 40 miles of trails. Volunteers began taking apart the old bridge Sunday and plan to rebuild it next week. The sixty foot bridge hangs over the Pleasant River at Mineral Springs Farm, one of their...
WPFO
'I want to apologize:' Portland superintendent faces teachers, staff about payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana apologized Tuesday to educators who are still owed money by the district. An ongoing problem with payroll brought dozens of angry teachers and staff to Tuesday night’s school board meeting. “Stop everything you are doing until this is fixed,” Portland High...
WPFO
Report: Emergency services in Maine at breaking point
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME)-- Emergency medical services are now at a breaking point in Maine. In its final report, the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service says it's the result of inadequate funding and poor recruitment. Senator Chip Curry (D-Waldo County) co-chaired the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service in Maine.
WPFO
Whitefield Select Board votes down petition to reopen discontinued road
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A citizen's petition asking the town of Whitefield to take a portion of a discontinued road and reopen it to the public was voted down Tuesday night by the select board. Board members voted 3-2 against putting the petition in front of voters at a town meeting...
WPFO
State Fire Marshal says pattern is developing in marijuana fires in Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- Marijuana is a booming business in Maine with growing operations popping up all across the state. But several recent fires at pot-growing facilities are now sounding the alarm at the State Fire Marshal's office. Saturday a fire was contained to the interior of a grow operation in...
WPFO
Two Maine schools closed Tuesday for deep cleaning as illnesses spread
Two Midcoast schools are shut down Tuesday for deep cleaning as viruses continue to spread quickly since Thanksgiving. Class is cancelled at Harpswell Community School and Mount Ararat Middle School in Topsham because of respiratory illnesses. They have plans to reopen on Wednesday. These school cancellations come after a flu...
WPFO
Auburn to ring in holiday season with tree lighting, 'Christmas Shopping Village'
AUBURN (WGME) -- The city of Auburn plans to ring in the holiday season and give businesses a boost. The city says a tree lighting event will take place downtown on Thursday at 6 p.m. Santa Claus will also be at Festival Plaza with a special escort from Auburn police,...
WPFO
Organization collecting blankets to help Mainers who are experiencing homelessness
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- As the temperatures get colder in the months ahead, Mainers are making a difference for those who are experiencing homelessness. One organization is collecting blankets in Scarborough on Tuesday to distribute to those in need. The Wentworth School in Scarborough is a blanket drop-off location. You can...
WPFO
'The time is right': Portland Sea Dogs announce new owner
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Sea Dogs baseball team announced on Tuesday that they are being sold to a group that owns several minor league baseball teams, ending nearly three decades of family ownership. The Portland Sea Dogs says t it has entered into an agreement with a new owner,...
Dining Out in 1982 Portland, Maine, Was Delicious and Cheap
Remember the good old days when gas cost less than a dollar and the mall still had Woolworth?. I'm talking about the 80s, folks. It was decade of decadence, incredible music and movies, and going out to eat for less than $100. You might be saying, "Wait, Chris. There is...
WPFO
Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
WPFO
Oxford Hills school district to hold meeting on controversial gender identity policy
PORTLAND (WGME) – A controversial gender identity policy will be taken up in the Oxford Hills school district Monday night. Parents on both sides of the issue say they are concerned about safety and protection. MSAD 17 documents say the gender identity policy was proposed to prevent harassment and...
WPFO
Oxford Hills postpones vote on gender identity policy
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) - Controversy has divided the Oxford Hills community as the RSU 17 School Board unanimously voted to postpone a decision on a highly discussed gender identity policy. The proposed policy allows students to choose how they’re identified and allow them to use places like bathrooms and locker...
Comments / 0