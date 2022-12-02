Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Ohio State coach recalls how Kirby Smart handled Justin Fields’ transfer, former QB’s view of Georgia program
ATHENS — If you Google “Georgia” and “Ohio State,” Justin Fields name will come up about 99 out of 100 times. The former 5-star recruit, Georgia Bulldog, Ohio State Buckeye and now Chicago Bear is a tie that binds the two powerhouse programs together after beginning his career in Athens and fulfilling his promise in Columbus.
Sources: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to enter the transfer portal
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point during the Dec. 5-Jan. 18 window, sources tell 247Sports. Uiagalelei was the Tigers’ starting quarterback for every game the last two years, but was pulled on Saturday in favor of true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik during their 39-10 ACC championship win over North Carolina.
dawgnation.com
How Georgia football’s win, other Saturday results impact final College Football Playoff picture
ATLANTA — TCU, Alabama, Ohio State and USC all enter Sunday wondering about where things stand with regard to their College Football Playoff hopes. Alabama head coach Nick Saban went on Fox during the Michigan-Purdue game to try and pitch Alabama’s case, bringing up hypothetical gambling lines and team talent, and not his team’s losses to Tennessee and LSU.
fox5atlanta.com
UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family
ATHENS, Ga. - Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game. All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’
But those big plays eschew what was a season-worst performance. LSU put up 549 yards of total offense, with 502 of those coming in the air. Georgia gave up 30 points in a game for the first time all season. “Our guys understand as the year goes on, teams tackle...
Everything Brian Kelly, Players Said Following SEC Championship Game
It wasn't the result the Tigers wanted in their SEC Championship showdown against No. 1 Georgia, but Head Coach Brian Kelly detailed how proud he is of this program. Here's everything Brian Kelly said following the loss including a few tidbits from Mekhi Wingo and Malik Nabers:. BRIAN KELLY: Congratulations...
dawgnation.com
Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage
ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's kick block return touchdown | Was it legal?
ATLANTA — Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith shocked everybody in the first quarter of the SEC Championship when he picked up a blocked field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, much to the dismay of LSU. The kick was blocked and the ball sputtered to the...
Samuel M'Pemba, No. 29-rated recruit by ESPN, picks Georgia
Samuel M'Pemba's commitment Sunday gives the Bulldogs their 17th ESPN 300 recruit in this cycle.
Best case scenario for Georgia this weekend
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by Radi Nabulsi from UGASports.com to preview the SEC Championship and talk about the best case scenario for the Georgia Bulldogs on this conference championship weekend.
Tim Tebow: Georgia tight ends Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington ‘a matchup nightmare’
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs entered the season with one of the deepest position groups in the country at tight end, and through 12 games Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington have made their share of big plays. The tight end duo’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by SEC Network’s Tim Tebow, who gave his perspective on these Bulldogs on Friday.
High school football state playoff scoreboard
Semifinal round of the 2022 Georgia high school football state playoffs.
Cedar Grove Saints marching back to GHSA 3A state title game
With a return trip to the GHSA 3A state championship game on the line, the Cedar Grove Saints will defend there title and look to repeat after their 23-0 win over Oconee County.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
FOX Carolina
German tech company opens new plant in Georgia
LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Haering Precision, a German technology company, opened a new 160,000-square-foot production plant in northeastern Georgia. Haering Group manufactures precision parts for a wide range of industries. The new plant in Lavonia has the potential to be expanded to more than 500,000 square feet. “For a...
Ga. high school band canceled holiday parade performance after online threats surfaced
ATHENS, Ga. — A high school band pulled out of a parade performance Thursday night after deputies said someone was posting threats on social media. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the original social media post threatened to conduct a shooting at the Downtown Parade of Lights. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been looking for more options for saving on holiday gifts this year, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.
Superintendent responds after Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied in classroom attack
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County School’s superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts has responded after a cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News earlier this week showed a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom. The attack happened just before 11a.m. Tuesday at Discovery High...
247Sports
