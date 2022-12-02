ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LA City Clerk approves recall petition for Councilman Kevin de León

LOS ANGELES - A recall petition against embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was approved by the Los Angeles City Clerk Tuesday, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures. Organizers must collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th District by March 31, according to the city clerk's office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Horvath, Solis to take supervisor oaths on Monday

LOS ANGELES - Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis will take their oaths of office for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Monday — Horvath debuting on the county's governing body as its youngest-ever elected woman, while the political veteran Solis begins her third and final term. Solis gets...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
USPS hosting job fairs throughout Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are walk-in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SoCal gas prices drop to lowest amount since February

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday for the 26th consecutive day, decreasing 5.2 cents to $4.798, its lowest amount since Feb. 23. The average price has decreased 59 times in the 62 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Video shows alleged theft ring operating in West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - An alleged theft crew targeting people in West Hollywood were caught on video stealing people’s phones and wallets. Franco Friday shared the video on TikTok warning people of the increasing crime. He took the video to the LA County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the series of crimes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA County to bring dog training program to juvenile halls

LOS ANGELES - Young people incarcerated at county juvenile detention facilities will have the chance to work with and train dogs from local shelters under a program approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. Proposed by Supervisor Janice Hahn, the county will provide up to $250,000 to bring the Paws...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SoCal facing children's medication shortages

LOS ANGELES - As flu season reaches full strength, parents in Southern California are finding it increasingly difficult to find medications for their sick children. At drug stores from Upland to West Los Angeles and cities in between, shelves of cough medicines and pain relievers lay empty. "Tylenol, infant Tylenol,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Search for 4 burglary suspects underway in Jefferson Park

LOS ANGELES - An active search is underway for four burglary suspects hiding in the Jefferson Park area Tuesday morning, police said. According to police, a nearby warehouse was burglarized and police are investigating several calls reporting trespassing. SUGGESTED:. At this time authorities believe the suspects are hiding somewhere in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWII veteran lost at Pearl Harbor remembered upon return to Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - Just after sunrise Tuesday, columns of men and women in uniform saluted the casket coming off a plane at the Los Angeles International Airport. It was the casket of Navy Shiplifter 2nd Class Claude Garcia, who came home to Ventura after his remains were presumed missing for decades.
VENTURA, CA
Huntington Beach school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Man arrested for allegedly crashing into LAPD car on purpose

LOS ANGELES - One person has been arrested after allegedly slamming his car into a police car over the weekend, sending two officers to the hospital. Jose Nicholas Lopez, 21, of Los Angeles, was arrested on one charge of assault with a deadly weapon, after officials said he rammed his car into a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA

