LA City Clerk approves recall petition for Councilman Kevin de León
LOS ANGELES - A recall petition against embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was approved by the Los Angeles City Clerk Tuesday, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures. Organizers must collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th District by March 31, according to the city clerk's office.
Horvath, Solis to take supervisor oaths on Monday
LOS ANGELES - Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis will take their oaths of office for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Monday — Horvath debuting on the county's governing body as its youngest-ever elected woman, while the political veteran Solis begins her third and final term. Solis gets...
USPS hosting job fairs throughout Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are walk-in...
Only 43% of eligible voters in LA County voted in the 2022 Midterm Election
LOS ANGELES - When the Los Angeles County Registrar's office released the certified election results on Monday, it revealed that less than 50% of eligible voters within their county made their voices heard in the 2022 Midterm Election. A total of 2,456,701 ballots, or 43.65%, were processed and counted, while...
SoCal gas prices drop to lowest amount since February
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday for the 26th consecutive day, decreasing 5.2 cents to $4.798, its lowest amount since Feb. 23. The average price has decreased 59 times in the 62 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
LA County gas prices drop every day for more than 3 weeks
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 24th consecutive day, decreasing 2.6 cents to $4.862, its lowest amount since Feb. 25. The average price has decreased 57 times in the 60 days since rising to a...
Video shows alleged theft ring operating in West Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - An alleged theft crew targeting people in West Hollywood were caught on video stealing people’s phones and wallets. Franco Friday shared the video on TikTok warning people of the increasing crime. He took the video to the LA County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the series of crimes.
16-year-old driver in custody after hours-long chase through 3 SoCal counties
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after leading authorities on a lengthy police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties in a stolen truck. According to reports, this all began in the Fillmore area, as Ventura County Sheriff's deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run driver....
LA County to bring dog training program to juvenile halls
LOS ANGELES - Young people incarcerated at county juvenile detention facilities will have the chance to work with and train dogs from local shelters under a program approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. Proposed by Supervisor Janice Hahn, the county will provide up to $250,000 to bring the Paws...
SoCal facing children's medication shortages
LOS ANGELES - As flu season reaches full strength, parents in Southern California are finding it increasingly difficult to find medications for their sick children. At drug stores from Upland to West Los Angeles and cities in between, shelves of cough medicines and pain relievers lay empty. "Tylenol, infant Tylenol,...
Search for 4 burglary suspects underway in Jefferson Park
LOS ANGELES - An active search is underway for four burglary suspects hiding in the Jefferson Park area Tuesday morning, police said. According to police, a nearby warehouse was burglarized and police are investigating several calls reporting trespassing. SUGGESTED:. At this time authorities believe the suspects are hiding somewhere in...
WWII veteran lost at Pearl Harbor remembered upon return to Ventura
VENTURA, Calif. - Just after sunrise Tuesday, columns of men and women in uniform saluted the casket coming off a plane at the Los Angeles International Airport. It was the casket of Navy Shiplifter 2nd Class Claude Garcia, who came home to Ventura after his remains were presumed missing for decades.
Catholic pilgrimage in East LA
The procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marched through East Los Angeles Sunday. Continuing a tradition that started 91 years ago.
Huntington Beach school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials
Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Christensen pleaded NOT guilty to the charges that he was facing. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Wildlife trafficking crew charged with poaching crimes in Ventura County
VENTURA, Calif. - Seven people part of a group of poachers and wildlife traffickers known as the "E-Bike Crew" were charged for several poaching crimes including animal abuse, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Six suspects - Martin Bravo Sr. of Oxnard, Martin Bravo of Oxnard, Gilberto Lopez...
Brianna Kupfer murder: New charges filed in stabbing death of UCLA student
LOS ANGELES - New charges have been filed in connection with the stabbing murder of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer, who was brutally attacked and killed in January at her job in Hancock Park. According to a new indictment unsealed in court Monday, the suspect, 32-year-old suspect Shawn Laval Smith, now...
Tesla dashcam captures pedestrian walking across 5 Freeway during traffic
LOS ANGELES - Dashcam video from a Tesla captured the moments a pedestrian nearly missed a vehicle while walking through traffic on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles. The pedestrian was seen walking across several lanes of traffic on the southbound side of the 5 freeway near the 110 interchange.
Man arrested for allegedly crashing into LAPD car on purpose
LOS ANGELES - One person has been arrested after allegedly slamming his car into a police car over the weekend, sending two officers to the hospital. Jose Nicholas Lopez, 21, of Los Angeles, was arrested on one charge of assault with a deadly weapon, after officials said he rammed his car into a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle.
