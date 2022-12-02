Patricia (Pat) Sewell O’Kelley, 85 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in her apartment at Camellia Place Assisted Living. She was surrounded by her family. Pat was born on May 25, 1937, to the late William Carl and Clarice Bridges Sewell. She was the...

MARIETTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO