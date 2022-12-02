ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Patricia Sewell O’Kelley

Patricia (Pat) Sewell O’Kelley, 85 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in her apartment at Camellia Place Assisted Living. She was surrounded by her family. Pat was born on May 25, 1937, to the late William Carl and Clarice Bridges Sewell. She was the...
MARIETTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta firefighter suspended over alleged ties to white-supremacy groups

A Coweta County firefighter suspected of ties to neo-Nazi and white nationalist groups has been suspended with pay. Hunter Forsyth is no longer on active duty following the publication of an investigation by left-wing activist organization Atlanta Antifascists into Forsyth’s alleged connections to a white supremacy group, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
COWETA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy