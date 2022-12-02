SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Recently introduced to a community of anticipating customers, The Coop is Layton’s newest go-to venue for elevated dining. The restaurant is part of the latest renovations done to Roosters Brewing Company — a local favorite in the area that remained closed for several months during construction. Now open to the public, the space is bigger and better than ever.

LAYTON, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO