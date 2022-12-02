Read full article on original website
University of Florida
Growing a Green Thumb! Gardening class starts January
Levy County Extension hosts the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF-IFAS) Extension Master Gardener volunteer (MGV) training program. Meeting Thursdays, January 26 – April 13, 9 am – Noon, Levy County Extension office, 625 North Hathaway Avenue, Bronson. Addressing challenges of gardening in North...
wuft.org
The future of the Thelma A. Boltin Center: a taxpayer’s burden or historic preservation?
The historic Thelma A. Boltin Center, a once bustling entertainment space for Gainesville residents, now lies silent as the building slowly succumbs to the trials of time. Located at 516 NE 2nd Ave. and built in 1943 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal initiative, the community center has a rich history, but it’s falling apart. Delayed renovation plans, pandemic shutdowns and out-of-date construction techniques have the city at odds over the future of the center.
wuft.org
A new Newberry Christmas tradition transforms its downtown into a gingerbread village
NEWBERRY, Fla. — The city of Newberry has worked tirelessly to put together its first annual Gingerbread Village holiday celebration. With the streets lined with Christmas lights, event goers enjoyed a vintage Christmas market, the Firehouse art gallery in downtown Newberry and free hot cocoa. The Newberry Gingerbread Village...
wuft.org
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning, the University of Florida black experience installation will be unveiled at the Reitz Union Auditorium. The event starts at 9 a.m. and features speakers like President Kent Fuchs and Attorney Jeraldine Williams. Voters in two Gilchrist County cities head to the polls on Tuesday...
wuft.org
Gainesville homeless campers fear arrest, lack legal alternative
A few dozen people were told to leave the empty state land where they lived in tents near Alachua County’s largest homeless shelter. On Thursday, the deadline, Willie Littles was helping to move the last two tents to the camp’s new location – about 200 feet to the south.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunkin’ Donuts serves more than 3 million customers each day and hosting numerous locations here in Ocala. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz see how the popular coffee shop company is impacting the Ocala community.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
Action News Jax
Farm Share distributes to those in need
LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a crematorium on property zoned as residential
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approving a crematorium on property zoned as residential on Tuesday. Ocala Memorial Gardens requested a special permit to build a crematory. This would be with an existing funeral home and cemetery in a single-family dwelling zone. They would build on an...
WCJB
Toys for kids cruise takes place in Belleview
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - About 300 cars showed up to Big Daddy Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum to help less fortunate kids have a great holiday. The 22nd annual toys for kids cruise was organized by the Twilight Cruisers of Belleview. In order to participate in the show, people had...
Clay Electric customers will pay less for power on December bills
Clay Electric customers will be billed less for power in December thanks to a reduction in the Power Cost Adjustment on bills, the company announced. Customers using the industry household average of 1,000 kilowatts (kWh) of power will now pay $149.90, about $10 less. The previous cost was $159.50.
villages-news.com
The Villages has destroyed our small towns
You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
Independent Florida Alligator
Nationwide shootings, bomb threats prompts Alachua County school safety expansion
About a month into the 2021 school year, Gainesville High School students evacuated to a nearby Lowe’s during the first of four false bomb threats that Fall. Eliza Acharya, an 18-year-old UF applied physiology and kinesiology freshman, was a senior at GHS at the time of the bomb threats. All the threats were called in by students, causing schoolwide evacuations before police secured the area and determined the threats to be false.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Lake title on line
A few weeks of seemingly sub-par fishing finally started to improve noticeably around the Thanksgiving holiday. Heading up several good inshore gulf reports were Charlie McCallister and Joe Yarborough. The well-experienced Gainesville anglers fished out of Crystal River on Saturday. They waited in a drizzly overcast for the tide to...
villages-news.com
RN offers rebuttal to Villager’s complaint about bad hospital experience
I am responding in regard to a letter written by a resident bad mouthing The Villages Hospital. As a practicing RN I must say that it is difficult these days to receive any sort of healthcare at a HOSPITAL, or EMERGENCY department immediately without it being a true emergency. While I do not doubt this resident had pain, he clearly states having three back surgeries prior, so this isn’t a new issue. Complaining about having to wait for pain medication and then not disclosing what was actually diagnosed and wrong is so unfair to then bad mouth a medical facility for not addressing your needs fast enough for something they deemed not a true emergency, hence the wait. Should they have stopped everything they were doing for other patients likely experiencing actual time sensitive emergencies such as stroke or heart attack to give this person pain medicine, absolutely not.
WCJB
Ocala Housing Authority to open up spots on waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Housing Authority is opening up 75 spots on its waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance on Friday. Applicants can only apply to a spot online. When applying, you must know the incomes, social security numbers, and dates of birth for all household members.
naturecoaster.com
“Empty the Shelters” Adoption Event
Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) will host an “Empty the Shelters” event from Thursday, December 1 through Friday, December 11, 2022, in partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation. Citrus County Animal Services Announces “Empty the Shelters” Adoption Event. Adoption fees will be waived (excluding a $10 licensing...
