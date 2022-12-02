ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

University of Florida

Growing a Green Thumb! Gardening class starts January

Levy County Extension hosts the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF-IFAS) Extension Master Gardener volunteer (MGV) training program. Meeting Thursdays, January 26 – April 13, 9 am – Noon, Levy County Extension office, 625 North Hathaway Avenue, Bronson. Addressing challenges of gardening in North...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

The future of the Thelma A. Boltin Center: a taxpayer’s burden or historic preservation?

The historic Thelma A. Boltin Center, a once bustling entertainment space for Gainesville residents, now lies silent as the building slowly succumbs to the trials of time. Located at 516 NE 2nd Ave. and built in 1943 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal initiative, the community center has a rich history, but it’s falling apart. Delayed renovation plans, pandemic shutdowns and out-of-date construction techniques have the city at odds over the future of the center.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning, the University of Florida black experience installation will be unveiled at the Reitz Union Auditorium. The event starts at 9 a.m. and features speakers like President Kent Fuchs and Attorney Jeraldine Williams. Voters in two Gilchrist County cities head to the polls on Tuesday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share distributes to those in need

LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Toys for kids cruise takes place in Belleview

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - About 300 cars showed up to Big Daddy Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum to help less fortunate kids have a great holiday. The 22nd annual toys for kids cruise was organized by the Twilight Cruisers of Belleview. In order to participate in the show, people had...
BELLEVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages has destroyed our small towns

You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Nationwide shootings, bomb threats prompts Alachua County school safety expansion

About a month into the 2021 school year, Gainesville High School students evacuated to a nearby Lowe’s during the first of four false bomb threats that Fall. Eliza Acharya, an 18-year-old UF applied physiology and kinesiology freshman, was a senior at GHS at the time of the bomb threats. All the threats were called in by students, causing schoolwide evacuations before police secured the area and determined the threats to be false.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Fishing report: Lake title on line

A few weeks of seemingly sub-par fishing finally started to improve noticeably around the Thanksgiving holiday. Heading up several good inshore gulf reports were Charlie McCallister and Joe Yarborough. The well-experienced Gainesville anglers fished out of Crystal River on Saturday. They waited in a drizzly overcast for the tide to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

RN offers rebuttal to Villager’s complaint about bad hospital experience

I am responding in regard to a letter written by a resident bad mouthing The Villages Hospital. As a practicing RN I must say that it is difficult these days to receive any sort of healthcare at a HOSPITAL, or EMERGENCY department immediately without it being a true emergency. While I do not doubt this resident had pain, he clearly states having three back surgeries prior, so this isn’t a new issue. Complaining about having to wait for pain medication and then not disclosing what was actually diagnosed and wrong is so unfair to then bad mouth a medical facility for not addressing your needs fast enough for something they deemed not a true emergency, hence the wait. Should they have stopped everything they were doing for other patients likely experiencing actual time sensitive emergencies such as stroke or heart attack to give this person pain medicine, absolutely not.
luxury-houses.net

This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities

3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL
naturecoaster.com

“Empty the Shelters” Adoption Event

Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) will host an “Empty the Shelters” event from Thursday, December 1 through Friday, December 11, 2022, in partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation. Citrus County Animal Services Announces “Empty the Shelters” Adoption Event. Adoption fees will be waived (excluding a $10 licensing...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

