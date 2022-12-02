Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in GeorgiaLuay RahilHampton, GA
Nicole Ashley Jackson: mother accused of setting fire to conceal murder of 4-year-old daughterLavinia ThompsonEast Point, GA
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving dayEdy ZooNewnan, GA
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Lady Indians get all-state recognition
Three East Coweta Lady Indian softball players earned another honor last week when they were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association 2022 All-State Team. Those named to the all-state team include freshman pitcher Jada Savage, sophomore shortstop Madison Duffel, and senior outfielder Emma Elrod. Before the season started, the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Lady Lions defeat Denmark
At the Coweta County Basketball Media Day last week, Trinity Christian Girls Head Coach Joe Daniels talked about how the team had a chip on its shoulders. The offseason talk has been about how the Lady Lions would perform after moving from Class A Private to 4A. However, Coach Daniels’...
Georgia football news: Stetson Bennett wins, players opt out and more
Georgia football has had a busy 24 hours as the Dawgs rack up awards, learn more about their Peach Bowl opponent, and add another recruit to the 2023 class. Monday proved to be a big day for guys named Stetson Bennett, and we’re not talking about making the All-SEC list.
Newnan Times-Herald
See & Do: Week of Dec. 3
Rae Duncan’s workshops are always fun and participants not only create their own unique décor piece but have the skill to create more for themselves, friends and family. This month’s creation is a “Too Cute Angel.” Workshops are always free but space is extremely limited-so register early. For more information or for help with registration, contact the Powell Branch Library at 770-253-3625.
247Sports
VIDEO: Langston Hughes coach on Hugh Freeze hire, his top recruits
Daniel Williams currently leads one of the most successful high school football programs in the southeast, with Langston Hughes 14-0 on the season and are headed to the state championship this weekend. The Panthers also boast some of the nation's top recruits, including Auburn safety commitment Terrance Love and a number of blue-chip prospects the Tigers are targeting.
dawgnation.com
How the transfer portal will impact Georgia football as it preps for College Football Playoff: ‘You’re always going to look’
The transfer portal is not something new to college football. But due to changes in the college football calendar, the transfer portal figures to be a much bigger and crazier deal this December. Starting today, non-graduate players can officially enter the transfer portal. They have until Jan. 18 to enter...
Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart
Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta. He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on...
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
Texts reveal why high school football star was shot and killed outside Gwinnett Dave & Buster’s
Police now say two teenagers accused of shooting a popular high school football player to death outside a Dave & Busters were looking for someone to rob on the night of the murder. WSB’s Matt Johnson was at the Gwinnett County Jail Friday, where police revealed more details about the...
wrganews.com
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Atlanta, Georgia
If you're planning to move to the Peach State's capital for work or a lifestyle change, here are safe neighborhoods and suburbs in and around the city.
Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director
Clark Atlanta University has announced that Jerel Drew will be the educational institution’s new athletic director. Prior to his new role at Clark Atlanta, Drew — who is a native of Thomasville, Georgia — served as the athletic director for the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI). In his previous role, Drew led the charge […] The post Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
Clayton County Schools names Anthony Smith interim superintendent
The Clayton County Board of Education on Monday named Anthony Smith interim superintendent of the south metro Atlanta sc...
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
Georgia State confirms student was killed in ‘targeted’ shooting at gas station near campus
ATLANTA — Georgia State officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man shot and killed near campus attended the university. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
brevard.edu
Alumnus Becomes a Chief Judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit
Ural Glanville ’82 was sworn into his new role as Chief Judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit on December 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Amongst his new role as Chief Judge, Glanville is also a retired Brigadier General in the United States Army, an Adjunct Professor, mentor to many, father, and husband. Glanville attributed his success to his time at Brevard College and how the small institution helped him become who he is today.
Comments / 0