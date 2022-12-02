ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Lady Indians get all-state recognition

Three East Coweta Lady Indian softball players earned another honor last week when they were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association 2022 All-State Team. Those named to the all-state team include freshman pitcher Jada Savage, sophomore shortstop Madison Duffel, and senior outfielder Emma Elrod. Before the season started, the...
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Lady Lions defeat Denmark

At the Coweta County Basketball Media Day last week, Trinity Christian Girls Head Coach Joe Daniels talked about how the team had a chip on its shoulders. The offseason talk has been about how the Lady Lions would perform after moving from Class A Private to 4A. However, Coach Daniels’...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

See & Do: Week of Dec. 3

Rae Duncan’s workshops are always fun and participants not only create their own unique décor piece but have the skill to create more for themselves, friends and family. This month’s creation is a “Too Cute Angel.” Workshops are always free but space is extremely limited-so register early. For more information or for help with registration, contact the Powell Branch Library at 770-253-3625.
NEWNAN, GA
247Sports

VIDEO: Langston Hughes coach on Hugh Freeze hire, his top recruits

Daniel Williams currently leads one of the most successful high school football programs in the southeast, with Langston Hughes 14-0 on the season and are headed to the state championship this weekend. The Panthers also boast some of the nation's top recruits, including Auburn safety commitment Terrance Love and a number of blue-chip prospects the Tigers are targeting.
FAIRBURN, GA
The Spun

Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart

Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta. He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director

Clark Atlanta University has announced that Jerel Drew will be the educational institution’s new athletic director. Prior to his new role at Clark Atlanta, Drew — who is a native of Thomasville, Georgia — served as the athletic director for the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI). In his previous role, Drew led the charge […] The post Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
ATLANTA, GA
brevard.edu

Alumnus Becomes a Chief Judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit

Ural Glanville ’82 was sworn into his new role as Chief Judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit on December 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Amongst his new role as Chief Judge, Glanville is also a retired Brigadier General in the United States Army, an Adjunct Professor, mentor to many, father, and husband. Glanville attributed his success to his time at Brevard College and how the small institution helped him become who he is today.
BREVARD, NC

