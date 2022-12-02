Read full article on original website
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Virginia football players killed in shooting awarded posthumous degrees
The University of Virginia approved a request to award the three football players killed in an on-campus shooting in November with posthumous degrees.
The transfer portal is changing football...
Do you remember back in the day when recruiting high school teenagers was the best way for college coaches to get good football players? That was so pre-pandemic. It has become evident quickly that the transfer portal is a far more valuable resource of proven talent than 18-year-old high school kids. The reasons seem fairly self-evident. You really don’t have to wonder if a young man has the talent to play Division I football after you have seen him play Division I football. ...
