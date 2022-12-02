Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri Scores, Switzerland Advances to Knockout Round at 2022 World Cup

The Swiss midfielder joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to score at the last three World Cup men's tournaments.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored a goal to help Switzerland defeat Serbia 3-2 and advance to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Chicago Fire midfielder hit a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner for a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute. With his goal, Shaqiri joined Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to score at the last three World Cup men's tournaments.

Shaqiri also had an assist in Switzerland's 1-0 win over Cameroon in each team's first match of the tournament.

Switzerland finished as the Group G runner-up after its victory over Serbia and Group G winner Brazil's 1-0 loss to Cameroon. The Swiss lost 1-0 to Brazil last week with Shaqiri out of the lineup to give Brazil the tiebreaker advantage to claim the top spot.

What's On Tap Next?

Xherdan Shaqiri and the Swiss will play Group H winners Portugal in the round of 16. The Switzerland-Portugal winner will face the Morocco-Spain winner in the quarterfinals. Switzerland and Portugal are scheduled to kick off at 1 PM CT on Tuesday at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.