ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri Scores, Switzerland Advances to Knockout Round at 2022 World Cup

By Brandon Cain
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7ex4_0jVbkhiv00

The Swiss midfielder joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to score at the last three World Cup men's tournaments.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored a goal to help Switzerland defeat Serbia 3-2 and advance to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Chicago Fire midfielder hit a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner for a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute. With his goal, Shaqiri joined Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to score at the last three World Cup men's tournaments.

Shaqiri also had an assist in Switzerland's 1-0 win over Cameroon in each team's first match of the tournament.

Switzerland finished as the Group G runner-up after its victory over Serbia and Group G winner Brazil's 1-0 loss to Cameroon. The Swiss lost 1-0 to Brazil last week with Shaqiri out of the lineup to give Brazil the tiebreaker advantage to claim the top spot.

What's On Tap Next?

Xherdan Shaqiri and the Swiss will play Group H winners Portugal in the round of 16. The Switzerland-Portugal winner will face the Morocco-Spain winner in the quarterfinals. Switzerland and Portugal are scheduled to kick off at 1 PM CT on Tuesday at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Argentina’s VP Cristina Fernández guilty in $1B fraud, gets 6 years

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison and a lifetime ban from holding public office for a fraud scheme that embezzled $1 billion through public works projects during her presidency. A three-judge panel found the Peronist leader guilty of fraud, but rejected a charge of running a criminal organization, for which the sentence could have been 12 years in prison. It was the first time an Argentine vice president has been convicted of a crime while in office. Fernández lashed out at the verdict, describing herself as the victim of...
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
221
Followers
494
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy