Pennsylvania State

abc27 News

New milkshake flavor announced for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is celebrating 70 years of providing Farm Show milkshakes by offering a new flavor at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show as well as during some December events. The new orange cream milkshake will debut this month during some pre-Farm Show events celebrating the 70th birthday of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Weis Markets brand ice cream recalled in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Make sure to throw out any containers you may have, because Weis Markets announced on Nov. 23 that they are recalling 108 containers of one of their ice cream brands. In a press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Weis Markets has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly

This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Five things you may not know about Gov. Tom Wolf

Tom Wolf has been Pennsylvania’s governor for eight years. By now, people have come to know a little bit about the man. He hails from Mount Wolf, York County. He drives a Jeep. He used to own a successful cabinet business, making him wealthy enough that he chose to donate all of his gubernatorial pay – more than $1.5 million in total – to charity.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA

Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Flu hospitalizations reach decade high

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu cases across the commonwealth and the country continue to surge as hospitalizations top a 10-year record, according to the Centers for Disease Control. At the same time, the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health reported that infections in Pennsylvania have surpassed the peaks of five...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

