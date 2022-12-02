ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Michigan State basketball: TV and live stream info for Wednesday

Penn State opens its Big Ten schedule on Wednesday with a home game against Michigan State. The Spartans could be ripe for the picking for the Nittany Lions as Penn State is a rare favorite against the perennial Big Ten contender. Yes, a Michigan State team that celebrated a win earlier this season over Kentucky will be an underdog on the road against Penn State. Michigan State has faced much stiffer competition than Penn State so far this season, but the Spartans have lost two straight games to Notre Dame and Northwestern as they look to bounce back against Penn State....
STATE COLLEGE, PA

