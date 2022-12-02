JACKSON Wyo. — It’s only the beginning of the 2022-2023 winter season, but Teton County has already experienced harsh winter conditions. November 2022 was tied for the snowiest November since November 2000, and December hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down either. While this strong early season has been a treat for winter recreationists, it also presents hazards and Teton County Emergency Management wants locals to “know before they go” this winter. This means to plan ahead, be aware of potential hazards and take responsibility for your own safety during outdoor pursuits.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO