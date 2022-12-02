Read full article on original website
County’s emergency management stresses winter preparedness
JACKSON Wyo. — It’s only the beginning of the 2022-2023 winter season, but Teton County has already experienced harsh winter conditions. November 2022 was tied for the snowiest November since November 2000, and December hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down either. While this strong early season has been a treat for winter recreationists, it also presents hazards and Teton County Emergency Management wants locals to “know before they go” this winter. This means to plan ahead, be aware of potential hazards and take responsibility for your own safety during outdoor pursuits.
JHSC cancels 2023 Pole Pedal Paddle
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club (JHSC) has canceled the 2023 Pole Pedal Paddle (PPP) due to rising costs, volunteer shortages and a decline in participation over the last decade, the club announced yesterday, Dec. 5. “In its heyday of the 80s and 90s, the PPP...
Westbank Anglers changes hands
JACKSON, Wyo. — Local fly fishing company, Westbank Anglers has a new group of owners after 20 years under Baker Salsbury, according to a press release issued today, Dec. 5. Salsbury has owned and operated the business, originally opened in 1985, since 2002. The sale closed on Dec. 2. Local resident Mike Dawes will be the managing partner on behalf of the ownership group.
SNAPPED: Wilson businesses showcase best gingerbread displays
WILSON, Wyo. — The second annual community gingerbread exhibit, competition and scavenger hunt has been well underway. As part of the holiday season, the Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center asked 11 local businesses to construct festive works of edible architecture to put on display from Nov. 28 until this coming Saturday. Locals can visit the exhibits, vote for their favorite and collect scavenger hunt clue words to enter the raffle. Each clue word you submit earns you one entry into the raffle, with fun prizes including $100 VISA gift cards and gift certificates to local businesses.
Annual gift drive supports community members in need during holiday season
JACKSON, Wyo. — One22 Resource Center has launched its annual Holiday Gift Drive for the season in conjunction with several local partners. The Annual Holiday Gift Drive program pairs gift-givers with individuals and families who need assistance purchasing holiday gifts. One22 collects holiday wish lists from local households with support from nonprofit partners, and donors purchase items from the wish lists, delivering the gifts to One22 Resource Center offices in mid-December. Families then pick up gifts the following week. Last year, this program served nearly 400 individuals.
Local father-son team wins USTA clay court national championship
SARASOTA, Fla. — Former Jackson Hole High School Tennis Coach, Jim Bowles and his son Clint recently won the United States Tennis Association (USTA) senior father-son clay court national championship Nov. 15-19 in Sarasota, Florida. The duo played five matches in four days in the Father (70 & over)-Son...
