WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Pecos man is dead after a crash in Ward County Friday night. The crash happened on Interstate 20, 7 miles west of Barstow. Christopher Oritz, 19, was driving westbound on I-20 and went into the center median. The vehicle then skidded and rolled over. Ortiz was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
