Read full article on original website
Related
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
Our Holiday Idea Guide: Gifts for Kids
Explorer X This balance bike goes above and beyond to be the aid your kid needs to transfer smoothly into riding a bike. Has safety features like a frame pad, safe footrests and an adjustable seat that grows with your child. $99.99, ages 4 – 6, mobocruiser.com Spidey & His Amazing Friends Web Spinning...
ZDNet
Apple loses its imagination and reverts to a chilling old tune
The holidays are hurtling toward us and we just can't wait. A little peace, a little joy, and a little jolt for our inner romantic associations with fragrant trees, gift-giving, and strained family harmony. Naturally, big brands want to lurk over your positive feelings, wrapping their tentacles around your every...
techeblog.com
YouTuber Mark Rober Drops an Egg from Space, Epic Views Ensue
YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober dropped an egg from space for his latest project, and the first step was calculating its terminal velocity. What they found out was that a mattress could protect an egg traveling faster than its terminal velocity. Getting it into space was an entirely different story, as that required testing with a custom-built rocket and weather balloon.
Rubik gives clues to solving cube he invented: watch a robot crack the code
If you’ve ever had trouble solving a Rubik’s Cube, a good piece of advice is to break it down into steps. It’s worth a shot: That advice is from the man who invented it. “Problem solving is a very basic activity of the human mind and if a problem is complex you need to divide the problem into smaller elements,” says Ernő Rubik, who invented the cube in 1974.
Become a Puzzle Genius With Our Guide To Solving a Rubik’s Cube
Let's take a page out of a 1980s toy catalog and revisit the Rubik's Cube! First, it's the perfect solution to boredom: It'll keep you busy and entertained, while also challenging you mentally. And while it's certainly intimidating, it doesn't have to be. With these helpful hints, you'll find yourself...
Strange Horticulture review – the enjoyably shady business of botanicals
Plants can cure or kill in this atmospheric puzzle game
Comments / 0