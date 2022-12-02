ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Bucs RB Rachaad White mic'd up vs. Browns

By Luke Easterling
 2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a disappointing loss in overtime to the Cleveland Browns last week, but they still got another impressive performance from their rookie running back.

Rachaad White, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Arizona State, made it two straight games with more than 100 yards of total offense, despite Tampa Bay’s 23-17 defeat.

Watch the video above to experience Sunday’s game through the sights and sounds of Tampa Bay’s ascending offensive star.

