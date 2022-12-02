ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Tom Brady talks Browns loss, Monday night matchup vs. Saints

By Luke Easterling
 2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off another disappointing loss, this time an overtime defeat on the road against the Cleveland Browns, but they’ve got a huge matchup to focus on this week.

Monday night, the Bucs will host the division-rival New Orleans Saints, and hope to get some revenge for back-to-back home losses in prime time against their NFC South foes.

After Friday’s practice, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady spoke with the media about last week’s loss, and what lies ahead Monday night:

Raiders winners and losers in 27-20 victory vs. Chargers

The Raiders nearly wasted a dominant performance on offense and defense against the Chargers but came out on top, 27-20, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. After a slow start that included two early turnovers, the Raiders offense averaged nearly seven yards per play against Los Angeles, led by wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs. The Las Vegas defense didn’t allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter, hounding Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert along the way.
