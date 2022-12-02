WATCH: Tom Brady talks Browns loss, Monday night matchup vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off another disappointing loss, this time an overtime defeat on the road against the Cleveland Browns, but they’ve got a huge matchup to focus on this week.

Monday night, the Bucs will host the division-rival New Orleans Saints, and hope to get some revenge for back-to-back home losses in prime time against their NFC South foes.

After Friday’s practice, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady spoke with the media about last week’s loss, and what lies ahead Monday night: