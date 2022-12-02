CROZET, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Crozet Fire Department had its annual Christmas parade on Sunday, and it's an important event for the people who volunteer. “It means a lot to us. I mean, we're about we're mainly volunteer stations. We have career staff Monday through Friday during the day. But we have such a large amount of community support for what we do as volunteers,” said Gary Dillion, the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department Chief.

