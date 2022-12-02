Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Students select new names for two Charlottesville schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two schools in Charlottesville will be getting new names. According to a release, the Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Venable and Clark elementary schools. This comes after two years of seeking and receiving feedback from the community...
cbs19news
Thousands of toys collected, but one type still needed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Toy Lift was held in several locations on Friday, aiming to collect toys for children around the area. While about 10,000 have been collected, there is a specific type of toy organizers say is still needed: stuffed animals. Toy Lift gives every child...
cbs19news
Food Lion donates thousands of meals to honor lives of slain UVA players
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The community continues to come together to help out those in need, including the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Food Lion. This year, the grocery chain honored the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. An official with BRAFB says the organization's...
cbs19news
Circle of Love toy drive underway
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Circle of Love toy drive is in full swing in Louisa County. This organization was founded in 2004 and has held an annual community-wide toy drive for children at risk of being overlooked during the holidays. In 2019, more than 90 boxes were...
cbs19news
Woman collects dog treats to give to UPS in honor of late husband
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman is continuing her veteran husband's legacy a year after he was murdered in their home. Jessica Manning, the wife of James Manning, is asking for help from the community to donate money and dog treats. This holiday season, she wants to remember her...
cbs19news
Crozet Fire Department hosts annual Christmas parade
CROZET, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Crozet Fire Department had its annual Christmas parade on Sunday, and it's an important event for the people who volunteer. “It means a lot to us. I mean, we're about we're mainly volunteer stations. We have career staff Monday through Friday during the day. But we have such a large amount of community support for what we do as volunteers,” said Gary Dillion, the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department Chief.
cbs19news
National website asks for help to solve local cold cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
cbs19news
Michael Kochis named Chief of Charlottesville Police Department
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For months, the Charlottesville Police Department has not had a permanent chief, but now interim City Manager Michael Rogers has made a pick. "And that candidate is Michael Kochis," said Rogers during the Monday night Charlottesville City Council meeting. "I am confident that Michael Kochis...
cbs19news
Charlottesville selects next permanent police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has found a new permanent police chief after being without one for more than a year. The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to bring in Michael Kochis as the new chief of police, following a recommendation by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. Kochis will assume the position on Jan. 16.
cbs19news
Convention will select Republican nominee for 56th District
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Republicans will be holding a convention to select their nominee in one of the new House of Delegates districts representing this area. There will be a convention for the 56th District, which includes Fluvanna County as well as the counties of Buckingham, Appomattox and Cumberland and part of the counties of Goochland and Prince Edward.
cbs19news
Less affordable housing making it harder on locals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Piedmont Housing Alliance is focused on helping locals find the housing that they need for a price they can afford. This is especially important as the holiday season approaches, but this has become more challenging in recent years. According to Dave Norris, the manager...
cbs19news
James Monroe's Highland brings back After Hours Tour
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- James Monroe's Highland has announced the return of its immersive experience After Hours at Highland. It takes you through a guided tour of the 1818 Guesthouse in a more intimate and exciting way. “One of the biggest things we’ve done very recently is that...
cbs19news
Fluvanna to hire full-time county attorney
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After years of contracting it out, Fluvanna County is creating a full-time County Attorney position. The change comes after long-time attorney Fred Payne announced he will be retiring in the spring. Payne said he started answering legal questions as a favor in the 1970s,...
cbs19news
City reminds residents of extension to pay rest of 2022 taxes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville residents have a little more time to pay the second half of their 2022 real estate and personal property taxes. The city issued a reminder on Monday that the due date, which is normally Dec. 5, has been extended to Dec. 19. This was...
cbs19news
Sheriff's office says missing man in Augusta County found dead
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing man has been found dead. According to the sheriff’s office, a call came in on Monday morning about a body behind Old Tower Lane in the Waynesboro area. Deputies responded to the scene and...
cbs19news
UVA remains No. 3, Bennett has Cavaliers tuning out distractions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The latest AP Top 25 remained unchanged at the top with Virginia sticking at No. 3, not that the number really matters for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers. "I don't want to say it's insignificant, it's significant to get off to a good start and...
cbs19news
Property tax deadline extended for Town of Orange residents
ORANGE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents in the Town of Orange have a little more time to pay the second half of their 2022 personal property taxes. During a meeting of the Orange Town Council on Monday, an extension of the due date to Dec. 19 was approved. This is...
cbs19news
Faber man arrested on charges from Waynesboro, Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Faber has been arrested on multiple charges. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports there was a complaint about a suspicious person walking on Freshwater Cove Lane on Monday. Deputies investigated and made contact with a white man matching the description...
cbs19news
Police looking for suspect in aggravated assault Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An off grounds aggravated assault was reported to the University Police Saturday evening, December 3, 2022, at 7:44 PM. This incident occurred in the 800 block of W Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a victim with a gunshot...
cbs19news
Police say victim suffered self-inflicted gunshot in weekend incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says an investigation is ongoing into an incident that occurred on West Main Street over the weekend. Around 7: 45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 800 block of West Main Street for a shots fire call. They found a person...
