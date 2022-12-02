Read full article on original website
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Life Kit's top episodes of 2022: How to split chores, stop 'lifestyle creep' and more
NPR's Life Kit offered a lot of tips this year. We shared guidance on how to take better photos on vacation, how to find your singing voice and even how to overcome FOMO. Out of the 143 episodes that we published in 2022, there were a handful that really took off with our audience: You loved a story that busts myths on hydration, guidance on how to prevent impulse purchases and our advice column, Dear Life Kit.
Understanding 'immunity debt', or why so many kids seem to be falling sick at once
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) GABE GUTIERREZ: Inside Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford, doctors and nurses are sounding the alarm. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: In cases of RSV. Now, that's a common respiratory illness that's left some children in need of hospitalization. So the surge... AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. It's...
Death metal singers have a vocal counterpart ... in bats
Turns out, bats and death metal singers have more in common than you'd think – and no, it's not just a love of the dark. Bats have a soaring vocal range — from super-high-pitched clicks outside the realm of human hearing, to lower grunts our ears can perceive. And a new study in the journal PLOS Biology found that for some of the lower frequency sounds, they appear to use the same technique singers use for death metal growling or Tuvan throat singing.
A Love Song review – heartwrenching performance in tender portrait of loneliness
Veteran American character actor Dale Dickey gets the first lead role of her screen career in this tender emotional vignette: it is as sad as a country song. She plays Faye, a middle-aged woman on her own who is camping on a dusty site by a lake in the Colorado mountains. Faye is evidently waiting for a letter: the postman keeps showing up and telling her there’s nothing for her. But she won’t move until she gets this important message from a certain someone from her past who wants to meet up.
How 'goblin mode' became Oxford's word of the year
It's mindlessly binge-watching television without worrying about the time. It's eating snacks in bed without a care about leftover crumbs. And it's wearing the same pair of pajamas all week while working from home. Welcome to "goblin mode." The slang term is defined as a "type of behavior which is...
'A Christmas Memory' has guided my holidays for a decade. This is how
“Oh my,” exclaims the woman with shorn white hair and sherry-colored eyes as she stands by the kitchen window. “It’s fruitcake weather!”. So begins Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” — well, sort of. It’s the sentiment the book begins with, as seven-year-old Buddy and his 60-something-year-old “friend” — they are each other's only friend — go on a journey to bake 30 fruitcakes and send them to friends they’ve barely or never met (including President Roosevelt).
A few words of encouragement from his music teacher changed Karl Goldstein's life
This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team, about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. If you were one of those kids who decided to stop playing a musical instrument and your parents never got over it, you may want to skip this story.
Ann Powers' Top 20 Albums Of 2022
2022 feels like the right time to make some basic inquiries about popular music. What is a song now, when the listening experience for millions has shifted toward algorithm-driven, fragmented viral sounds, or their opposite, the seamless vibe flow that makes tracks indistinguishable on streaming services? Why make albums if so few people even bother to listen beyond the first track that pops up in their playlists? These questions are hardly new; yet this year I felt a greater commitment to exploring them among the artists whose music lingered in my memory. Albums veered into the realm of ideas, even when they weren't "concept albums," per se. Track by track, they laid out powerful narratives, or web-like, explored particular themes, or formed self-portraits in layers of melody, rhythm and verse.
Aline Kominsky-Crumb, underground cartoonist, dies at 74
Aline Kominsky-Crumb, an American cartoonist known for her feminist themes and often brutally frank, highly personal and self-critical work, has died at the age of 74. Kominsky-Crumb, who was a close collaborator of her cartoonist husband, Robert Crumb, died of cancer Tuesday at their longtime home in France, said Alexander Wood, manager of the website that sells Crumb's work.
Body Am I by Moheb Costandi review – the new science of self-consciousness
Moheb Costandi’s title is taken from Nietzsche’s philosophical masterpiece Thus Spoke Zarathustra: “The awakened and knowing say: body am I entirely, and nothing more; and soul is only the name for something about the body.” The radical rejection of mind-body dualism expressed in this sentence is shared today by most neuroscientists, who believe that the mind is a product of the brain. Indeed, this “neurocentric” view has been widely accepted and, writes Costandi, “the idea that we are our brains is now firmly established”.
Twitter's former safety chief warns Musk is moving fast and "breaking things"
Elon Musk's rapid changes at Twitter are risking the safety of its most vulnerable users around the world, including human rights activists, free speech advocates and marginalized people in autocratic countries, according to the social network's former head of trust and safety. "People need to very thoughtfully and carefully weigh...
Bob McGrath, longtime star of 'Sesame Street,' has died at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor and recording artist who was an original cast member on Sesame Street, died on Sunday. He was 90. McGrath died of complications from a stroke, his daughter Cat McGrath confirmed to NPR. The actor's death was announced by family members on social media: "He died peacefully...
A new writer tweeted about a low book signing turnout, and famous authors commiserated
Nearly 40 people had RSVP'd to Chelsea Banning's first official book signing at an Ohio bookstore on Saturday. She told the store owner to brace himself for a full crowd. But when the doors opened for her event, only two showed up. "For a while I felt like I was...
Hamish Kilgour, founding member of New Zealand's The Clean, has died at 65
Hamish Kilgour, co-founder of influential New Zealand indie-rock band The Clean, was found dead Tuesday in Christchurch after being reported missing on Nov. 27. Merge Records, which released and reissued much of The Clean's catalog, confirmed the reports of Kilgour's death in a public statement posted on social media, but no cause of death has been announced. He was 65.
14 celebrity memoirs spilling all the tea
It's been a busy season for celebrity memoirs. While platforms and publications constantly weigh in on the tea of their lives, A-listers dish their own stories in these books. Some are uplifting, humorous and raw; some poetic and visual; and sadly, others have been published posthumously. Peeling back the curtains and cutting the cameras, here are 14 memoirs that have captured our attention.
'The Callisto Protocol' Review: Guts, Death, and Robots
2008's Dead Space hit the gaming world like a gut-punch. Terrifying and brilliantly immersive, it showed how much a game could get us to tense up and squirm in our seats. Now, Dead Space's director, Glen Schofield, is back with The Callisto Protocol. He and his new studio took what worked for that classic and cranked it up to 11.
What to know about the fears of a 'tripledemic' this holiday season
Thanksgiving appears to have jump-started a new surge of COVID. The pandemic is still out there, along with the flu and RSV. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has been tracking what is often known as the tripledemic (ph). Hey there, Rob. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Hey there, Steve. INSKEEP: OK, so...
Ukrainians sing 'Carol of the Bells' at Carnegie Hall, 100 years after its U.S. debut
Did you know that Carol of the Bells comes from Ukraine?. Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych wrote Shchedryk in 1916, originally as a winter folk song. The Ukrainian National Chorus brought the carol to the U.S. a few years later, when they performed it during a concert at Carnegie Hall in October 1922. It was the first stop on their tour of North America, as part of a cultural diplomacy mission. At that time, Ukraine was working to assert its independence and define its own identity (it would end up becoming part of the Soviet Union in December 1922).
