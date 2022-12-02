Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Investigation underway following shooting outside Palmer Twp. Wawa
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police responded to a report of shots fired outside of a Wawa on 25th St. on Tuesday night. Police were dispatched to the Wawa around 5:45 p.m. Police could be seen investigating in the parking lot of the convenience store. District Attorney Terry Houck says the...
18-year-old accused of using pistol to threaten Luzerne County man
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have an 18-year-old in custody, they say used a pistol to threaten a man in Luzerne County. On December 5 at 11:42 p.m., officers say they received a report of two males, one armed with a pistol and the other with a knife, threatening a caller in his home […]
PSP requesting public help in locating stolen car
UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are attempting to locate a stolen vehicle out of Berks County. Around 8:10 p.m. on December 1, troopers say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 100 block of Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Investigators said they learned two men wearing […]
I-81 crash leads to over 200 grams of weed
NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say a crash led them to over 200 grams of marijuana. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 6 around 10:00 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. PSP said a 22-year-old man involved in the […]
Death penalty sought in fatal shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target
Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against one of the men accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting last year outside a Lehigh Valley Target store. Kevin Littles Jr., 22, and Jakiye Taylor, 18, both of Harrisburg, are each facing homicide, robbery, and related charges in connection with the Aug. 8, 2021, shootings that claimed Elijah Johnson, 20, and wounded Jayzell Avery Sanders, 23.
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead, 3 injured in Tannersville crash, police say
POCONO TWP., Pa. - Police in the Poconos are investigating after two people were killed in an accident over the weekend. Officials say speed may have been a factor. It happened Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of SR0611 and SR0715 in Tannersville. Pocono Township Police Department were...
Police receive reports of broken windows, storm doors
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Several homeowners in Loyalsock Township reported that juvenile suspects broke their windows and storm doors. State police at Montoursville say they received multiple reports of the criminal mischief that occurred between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. Affected areas include Lincoln Drive, Northway Road, and Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw four minors fleeing the area on foot around the time of the incidents. Trooper T. Arnold says similar reports were made from Williamsport City residents. Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Allentown police looking for driver who hit woman and fled
Allentown police are looking for a driver they say struck a woman in the early hours of Thanksgiving day and then took off. The crash occurred a little after 2 a.m. Nov. 24 at the intersection of North 17th and Turner streets, according to police. The pedestrian was crossing 17th...
Easton school bus involved in crash in Palmer Township, authorities say (UPDATE)
An Easton Area School District bus carrying about 30 high school students was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Palmer Township but no children were hurt, authorities say. The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 7 a.m. on Tatamy Road near Northwood Avenue, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two men charged in shooting at parking lot of Walmart in Hazle Twp.
Two men charged in shooting at parking lot of Walmart in Hazle Twp. Juan J. Albino, 18, and Frallen Perez, 15, have both been charged as adults for aggravated assault.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reports of speeding car preceded deadly crash in Poconos, police say
POCONO TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead and three were hurt in a violent crash in Monroe County. The acting chief of the Pocono Township police says the crash Sunday night was one of the worst his department has ever had to respond to. "Out of the norm," said...
Catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County
NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County. According to PSP, on December 1, just before 10:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1300 block of Main Street in New Milford, for a catalytic converter theft at […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Kutztown student housing
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in November at a student apartment in Kutztown, Berks County. Video above: Previous report on fatal shooting at Kutztown. State police said Xzavier Wayman, 22, from Philadelphia, was taken into custody...
Police seeking laundromat thieves
Riverside, Pa. — A pair of thieves tore apart a laundromat wall to remove a change machine early Monday morning, police say. The extensive damage at The Laundry Room in Riverside happened between 3-4 a.m., according to Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes. A man and woman, driving what appeared to be a black or dark-colored Toyota RAV4, pulled into the laundromat parking lot and walked into the building, which is open 24 hours a day. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man injured when car slams into stone barn in Alsace
ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road and slammed into a stone barn in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Antietam Road in Alsace Township, between Basket and Blankenbiller roads.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man facing attempted homicide charges after shooting at occupied car, police say
PARADISE TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man faces attempted homicide charges for allegedly shooting into someone's vehicle. Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg responded to the incident Friday night on Clarks Road after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim stated that an unknown person shot at his car...
Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police
Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
State Police continue their search for missing Lykens woman
LYKENS, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing Dauphin County woman. 37-year-old Nicole McCartney was last seen by family members on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. McCartney is reported to be about 5-foot-2, and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Troopers...
9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
