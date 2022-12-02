ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazle Township, PA

WBRE

PSP requesting public help in locating stolen car

UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are attempting to locate a stolen vehicle out of Berks County. Around 8:10 p.m. on December 1, troopers say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 100 block of Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Investigators said they learned two men wearing […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-81 crash leads to over 200 grams of weed

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say a crash led them to over 200 grams of marijuana. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 6 around 10:00 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. PSP said a 22-year-old man involved in the […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Death penalty sought in fatal shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against one of the men accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting last year outside a Lehigh Valley Target store. Kevin Littles Jr., 22, and Jakiye Taylor, 18, both of Harrisburg, are each facing homicide, robbery, and related charges in connection with the Aug. 8, 2021, shootings that claimed Elijah Johnson, 20, and wounded Jayzell Avery Sanders, 23.
HARRISBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.

Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
SARVER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 dead, 3 injured in Tannersville crash, police say

POCONO TWP., Pa. - Police in the Poconos are investigating after two people were killed in an accident over the weekend. Officials say speed may have been a factor. It happened Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of SR0611 and SR0715 in Tannersville. Pocono Township Police Department were...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police receive reports of broken windows, storm doors

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Several homeowners in Loyalsock Township reported that juvenile suspects broke their windows and storm doors. State police at Montoursville say they received multiple reports of the criminal mischief that occurred between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. Affected areas include Lincoln Drive, Northway Road, and Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw four minors fleeing the area on foot around the time of the incidents. Trooper T. Arnold says similar reports were made from Williamsport City residents. Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County. According to PSP, on December 1, just before 10:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1300 block of Main Street in New Milford, for a catalytic converter theft at […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police seeking laundromat thieves

Riverside, Pa. — A pair of thieves tore apart a laundromat wall to remove a change machine early Monday morning, police say. The extensive damage at The Laundry Room in Riverside happened between 3-4 a.m., according to Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes. A man and woman, driving what appeared to be a black or dark-colored Toyota RAV4, pulled into the laundromat parking lot and walked into the building, which is open 24 hours a day. ...
RIVERSIDE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man injured when car slams into stone barn in Alsace

ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road and slammed into a stone barn in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Antietam Road in Alsace Township, between Basket and Blankenbiller roads.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police

Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police continue their search for missing Lykens woman

LYKENS, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing Dauphin County woman. 37-year-old Nicole McCartney was last seen by family members on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. McCartney is reported to be about 5-foot-2, and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Troopers...
LYKENS, PA
WBRE

9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

