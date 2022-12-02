Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Washoe school board selects Alex Woodley to fill vacant seat
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County school board voted to appoint Alex Woodley to the open District E seat on Tuesday. Woodley will replace longtime trustee Dr. Angie Taylor, who resigned after she was elected to represent District 27 in the Nevada Assembly. The...
mynews4.com
Hundreds of kids attend 'Shop with a Sheriff' holiday event in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It was another successful year as children smiled ear to ear while choosing $200 worth of gifts at the "Shop with a Sheriff" event at Walmart. Children shopped with either a deputy sheriff or with members from other local organizations. Among...
KOLO TV Reno
Marijuana lounge coming to Washoe County
Skies will partially clear, with chilly temperatures in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday evening, another storm series will drop into the region. Unsettled weather will persist through the weekend, and possibly into early next week. -Jeff. St. Vincents giving away holiday food baskets. Updated: 13 hours ago. Pickup...
Washoe school board appoints new trustee to serve District E
The Washoe County School Board has appointed Alex Woodley as the next trustee for District E after newly elected Nevada Assemblywoman Angie Taylor resigned from the role. The post Washoe school board appoints new trustee to serve District E appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
mynews4.com
City of Reno to host community meet and greet event for chief of police finalists
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is inviting the public to a meet and greet event for the two chief of police finalists, Sparks Police Department's Chief Christopher Crawforth and Stockton Police Department's Kathryn Nance. Through this event, residents will have the opportunity...
2news.com
Carson City 911 Calls to be Down Through Tuesday, Sheriff Says
(December 5, 2022) Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says Charter Spectrum customers will not have access to the emergency 911 system from their home phones in the county from 11 p.m. Monday night to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Furlong tells us this is due to a maintenance procedure being conducted...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada enters into agreement with Walmart, American Drug Stores over opioid litigation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be entering into a new agreement with two companies as part of ongoing opioid litigation. The Silver State will be getting $32.2 million from a multistate agreement with Walmart, and $1.5 million from an agreement with American Drug Stores. The bankruptcy plan for Mallinckrodt has also been approved, netting the state an additional $1.8 million.
2news.com
Sparks City Attorney Announces First Conviction on Newly Enacted Ordinance
(December 6, 2022) The Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan has announced that Everett Eugene Palo Trahey has been convicted of one count of domestic battery in the presence of a child and one count of domestic battery, first offense. On October 22, Sparks Police Department officers were dispatched to a...
KOLO TV Reno
First conviction for new battery in the presence of a child law made
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is announcing its first conviction of a man under the newly enacted domestic battery in the presence of a child ordinance. Everett Eugene Palo Trahey was convicted on one count of domestic battery in the presence of a child and one count of domestic battery, 1st offense.
February prelim set for accused killer of Fernley teenager
A man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager in March has been found competent to stand trial and ordered to appear at a two-day preliminary hearing in February.
California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center
Reno may see its first all-new resort casino since 1995 with the planned Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino near the convention center on South Virginia Street. The post California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces final awards for affordable housing initiative
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has announced the final awards for a $500 million affordable housing initiative. The initiative was first launched in April, with the first awards being announced in October. $39.4 million was awarded to the Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board to develop...
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares to get donation of body armor
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ares vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Alaska K9 Center and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Alaska K9 Center”.
actionnewsnow.com
Semi-truck driver dies in collision with train in Lassen County
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A semi-truck driver is dead after colliding with a train in Lassen County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Susanville CHP. Caltrans said Highway 44 is closed from Highway 36 to Highway 89 as the semi-truck is blocking the road. The crash was first reported at about...
mynews4.com
Mountain lion spotted in Virginia City; Storey County Sheriff's Office shares safety tips
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Storey County Sheriff's Office deputy took a photo of a mountain lion in Virginia City over the weekend. Authorities say there have been reports of mountain lions and bears roaming around town. The Storey County Sheriff's Office reminds people...
kunr.org
Two cannabis lounges approved in Northern Nevada, City of Reno continues to seek public input
The establishments will allow patrons to consume cannabis legally on-site. The City of Reno’s Business License Manager, Lance Ferrato, said there are mixed feelings. “The opposition is generally against, you know, intoxicated driving. That’s been the big one,” Ferrato said. “Those in favor are generally people that are looking for an avenue to be able to participate in smoking cannabis or eating cannabis out in public.”
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says. They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. They were conducting field operations...
Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home
A Reno charter school is celebrating the completion and sale of its 10th student-built home. This hands-on learning opportunity has been a hallmark of the high school's 20-year history. The post Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
fernleyreporter.com
CES urges caution as construction takes place around school
With construction beginning Monday on the City of Fernley’s Cottonwood Lane Reconstruction Project, Cottonwood Elementary School is asking parents to exercise caution as they drop off and pick up their children over the next several months. The school sent a note to parents this weekend:. Hello Cottonwood Eagles! This...
Lassen County News
Oregon high school student seeks comments on CCC closure for class podcast
As Lassen County shudders from the effects of the closure of the California Correction Center — one of the county’s largest employers, an Oregon High School senior would like to collect comments for a class project. Aanna Farhang is enrolled in a Crime and Punishment Honors Seminar working...
