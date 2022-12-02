ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Washoe school board selects Alex Woodley to fill vacant seat

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County school board voted to appoint Alex Woodley to the open District E seat on Tuesday. Woodley will replace longtime trustee Dr. Angie Taylor, who resigned after she was elected to represent District 27 in the Nevada Assembly. The...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Marijuana lounge coming to Washoe County

Skies will partially clear, with chilly temperatures in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday evening, another storm series will drop into the region. Unsettled weather will persist through the weekend, and possibly into early next week. -Jeff. St. Vincents giving away holiday food baskets. Updated: 13 hours ago. Pickup...
2news.com

Carson City 911 Calls to be Down Through Tuesday, Sheriff Says

(December 5, 2022) Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says Charter Spectrum customers will not have access to the emergency 911 system from their home phones in the county from 11 p.m. Monday night to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Furlong tells us this is due to a maintenance procedure being conducted...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada enters into agreement with Walmart, American Drug Stores over opioid litigation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be entering into a new agreement with two companies as part of ongoing opioid litigation. The Silver State will be getting $32.2 million from a multistate agreement with Walmart, and $1.5 million from an agreement with American Drug Stores. The bankruptcy plan for Mallinckrodt has also been approved, netting the state an additional $1.8 million.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

First conviction for new battery in the presence of a child law made

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is announcing its first conviction of a man under the newly enacted domestic battery in the presence of a child ordinance. Everett Eugene Palo Trahey was convicted on one count of domestic battery in the presence of a child and one count of domestic battery, 1st offense.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada announces final awards for affordable housing initiative

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has announced the final awards for a $500 million affordable housing initiative. The initiative was first launched in April, with the first awards being announced in October. $39.4 million was awarded to the Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board to develop...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares to get donation of body armor

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ares vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Alaska K9 Center and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Alaska K9 Center”.
LYON COUNTY, NV
actionnewsnow.com

Semi-truck driver dies in collision with train in Lassen County

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A semi-truck driver is dead after colliding with a train in Lassen County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Susanville CHP. Caltrans said Highway 44 is closed from Highway 36 to Highway 89 as the semi-truck is blocking the road. The crash was first reported at about...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
kunr.org

Two cannabis lounges approved in Northern Nevada, City of Reno continues to seek public input

The establishments will allow patrons to consume cannabis legally on-site. The City of Reno’s Business License Manager, Lance Ferrato, said there are mixed feelings. “The opposition is generally against, you know, intoxicated driving. That’s been the big one,” Ferrato said. “Those in favor are generally people that are looking for an avenue to be able to participate in smoking cannabis or eating cannabis out in public.”
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says. They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. They were conducting field operations...
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

CES urges caution as construction takes place around school

With construction beginning Monday on the City of Fernley’s Cottonwood Lane Reconstruction Project, Cottonwood Elementary School is asking parents to exercise caution as they drop off and pick up their children over the next several months. The school sent a note to parents this weekend:. Hello Cottonwood Eagles! This...
FERNLEY, NV

