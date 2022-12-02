Read full article on original website
Gage Park murders: Woman sentenced for involvement in 2016 murders of 6 family members
A woman involved in the 2016 murders of six people in Gage Park will be sentenced Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Woman gets 25 years for robbery in which boyfriend killed 6
CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who watched her former boyfriend kill six members of his family, including two young boys, at their Chicago home then helped him steal their property was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery under a deal...
wlds.com
Trial for Co-Founder of 2×4’s For Hope Pushed to January
The co-founder of an Adams County-based charity that builds homes for the at-risk veterans has had his trial for alleged theft pushed back to January. Muddy River News reports that 63 year old Mark Lawrence of Quincy appeared in Adams County Court this morning before Associate Judge Roger Thomson. Lawrence is charged with Class 1 felony theft, and Class 2 felony theft. If convicted of either felony, Lawrence faces 3 to 15 years in prison, along with fines and restitution costs.
wlds.com
Beardstown Man Sentenced From ‘Operation: March Madness’ Arrest in March
A Beardstown man arrested as a part of a month-long sting operation this Spring was sentenced in Cass County Court last week. 46 year old Oscar Martinez of Beardstown pleaded guilty to a single count of methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams on September 19th in Cass County Court. Last Tuesday, Martinez was sentenced by Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay court costs and assessments.
Irving Park shooting: Off-duty CPD cop shoots at would-be catalytic converter thief, officials say
There was a heavy police presence in the Northwest Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 5 years for groping girls in the Loop
Chicago — A Chicago man has been sentenced to five years for allegedly groping young girls as they shopped with adults in the Loop in July 2020. Michael Garrett, 33, initially denied touching two girls but later admitted “his energy may have touched them,” a prosecutor said during his initial bail hearing. Garrett has now pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13. Prosecutors dropped a second identical charge.
fox32chicago.com
Halloween Heist: Cook County brothers stole more than $1M from armored truck, ATM at gunpoint, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Two Cook County brothers have been charged in federal court with robbing more than $1 million from an armored truck and automated teller machine in a Chicago suburb on Halloween. Corrie Singleton, 21, Darrell Singleton, 18, both of South Holland, and a juvenile are charged with robbery, bank...
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago cop opens fire on catalytic converter crew — one night after he was threatened by men with a gun at the same spot
Chicago — An off-duty police officer opened fire on an armed catalytic converter theft team in Irving Park overnight. It was the second night in a row that armed men confronted the off-duty cop in the same location, according to Chicago police records. The first incident occurred around 10:24...
Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser: ‘Everyone will remain in the jail on January 1st who is in the jail currently’
Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser joins John Williams to talk about a 19-year-old being released on bail after being involved in a fatal crash. State’s Attorney Mosser also discusses amendments to the SAFE-T Act, how the person involved in this fatal crash would have likely been detained if this happened after Jan. 1st, what […]
wdbr.com
2 arrested on meth charges
Two Springfield residents were arrested on drug charges following an ongoing drug investigation by Sangamon County DIRT. Last Wednesday 43-year old Krissen Padgett and 32 year-old Tylour Howard were approached by police in a hotel parking lot. Padget was taken without incident on an active warrant regarding meth charges. While...
3 teens injured after trying to rob concealed carry license holder: Chicago police
One teen was critically injured and another was seriously injured in the incident, Chicago police said.
Former Chicago CTA worker charged with fraudulently obtaining $350K in retirement funds
CHICAGO - A former employee of the Chicago CTA has been indicted on federal charges for fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement funds, prosecutors said. According to the indictment, 50-year-old Ayanna Nesbitt requested and received approval for fraudulent payments of Plan funds, including death benefits and pension...
wmay.com
Drug Investigation Leads To Two Arrests
Two people are in custody on drug charges as the result of an investigation by Sangamon County deputies. Officers on the DIRT Team were conducting that investigation when they spotted two individuals leave a Springfield hotel in separate vehicles. Police stopped the first vehicle in the parking lot and arrested 43-year-old Krissin Padgett on an outstanding warrant for delivery of methamphetamine. They also found several packages in her vehicle that had been reported stolen off the porches of Springfield homes earlier in the day… that part of the case is still under investigation.
cwbchicago.com
Woman intentionally shot 12-year-old who had argued with her niece, prosecutors say
Chicago — Every week, Chicagoans hear about another child being shot, usually by a bullet intended for others. But in an unusual case, prosecutors said on Saturday that a 28-year-old woman intentionally shot a 12-year-old girl who had been arguing with her niece. “You discharged a handgun at point...
Chicago man shoots and wounds 2 of the 3 suspects attempting to carjack him
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 56-year-old Chicago man being robbed on the West Side, turned the tables and shot at the three robbers, wounding two of them.Police said it happened in the 4700 block of West Arthington around 6:00 a.m. and ended when the suspects' car crashed as they tried to get away. Here's how it started: Three teens pulled up to a man in his car, one of them pulled a gun on him and demanded his belongings. The victim got out, struggled with at least one of the teens, then pulled out a gun and shot at them.One teen was hit in the head and is listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai. Another teen who was hit in the shoulder is listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. The third who was in the backseat was taken to an area hospital after he broke his leg in the crash. Police said the man was licensed to conceal carry and was not injured in the incident. Area Four detectives are investigating.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating homicide on 10th Street
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died in a shooting in the 700 block of E. 10th St. on Saturday. Police were called to the area at 12:55 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers...
Suspect in Chicago freezer body case pleads not guilty
A woman accused of killing and dismembering the owner of a Chicago boarding house where she lived has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the slaying.
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
Chicago shooting: Man shot during carjacking in West Lawn, police say
There was a struggle, and police say the victim was shot several times.
fox13memphis.com
5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say
ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
