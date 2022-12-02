ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Democratic panel OKs a Biden-backed shakeup of the party's presidential calendar

By Barbara Sprunt
The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee last week approved a shakeup of the party's 2024 primary calendar, bumping Iowa's caucuses and New Hampshire's primary out of the lead-off spots and putting South Carolina's primary first. New Hampshire and Nevada, then Georgia and Michigan are scheduled to go next. The Democrats have been discussing shaking up the primary schedule for months, but President Biden shocked party and state leaders last week by proposing the lineup with South Carolina (a state that gave his faltering campaign a boost in 2020) getting the voting started, ending 50 years of tradition. The plan ignited...
