A Democratic panel OKs a Biden-backed shakeup of the party's presidential calendar

The debate over Biden's primary shakeup plan
The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee last week approved a shakeup of the party's 2024 primary calendar, bumping Iowa's caucuses and New Hampshire's primary out of the lead-off spots and putting South Carolina's primary first. New Hampshire and Nevada, then Georgia and Michigan are scheduled to go next. The Democrats have been discussing shaking up the primary schedule for months, but President Biden shocked party and state leaders last week by proposing the lineup with South Carolina (a state that gave his faltering campaign a boost in 2020) getting the voting started, ending 50 years of tradition. The plan ignited...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
Georgia voters on Tuesday are deciding the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This year's runoff has lower stakes than...
Would-be Speaker McCarthy can learn from predecessors' struggles for the big gavel
The swearing in of a new Congress is now just a month away. Most of the top leadership positions for both parties in both chambers have been decided. The Speaker of the House is the most powerful person on Capitol Hill and stands next after the vice president in the line of presidential succession.
Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 failures 'largely' fixed but extremism threat persists
Congressional leaders will bestow their highest honor — the Congressional gold medal --- to the United States Capitol Police and Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department for defending the U.S. Capitol from a violent attack on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger will speak on behalf of...
Opinion: Public education 'underperforming, underdelivering.' State board reform overdue
Greg R. Lawson is a research fellow at The Buckeye Institute. Ohio education reform, if it has any chance of success, must start at the top. That means overhauling...
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same-sex couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Under President Joe Biden, the United States aims to cut all carbon pollution by 2035 from the power plants that run American homes and businesses. It's a first step toward the broader goal of zeroing out greenhouse gas emissions across the entire economy by midcentury to rein in climate change.
Racial bias affects media coverage of missing people. A new tool illustrates how
Thousands of people are reported missing in the United States each year. And while not every missing person case will get widespread media coverage, the fight to locate them — whether alive or dead — is always the main priority. However, when it comes to missing person cases...
