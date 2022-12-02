Previewing the World Cup's round of 16: Who's in, who's out and storylines to watch

Read full article on original website
Related
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start Portugal's game against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the World Cup
Lefties across borders - The Mandhana influence on Litchfield's rise
The Australia teenager has heaped praise on the India batter for the insights she shared during their time together in the WBBL
Analysis-Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow.
House prices record biggest monthly fall since 2008 in November
House prices fell by 2.3% in November, marking the biggest monthly drop since 2008, according to an index.The annual rate of house price growth slowed to 4.7%, from 8.2% in October, Halifax said.The average UK house price in November was £285,579.Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: “The monthly drop of 2.3% is the largest seen since October 2008 and the third consecutive fall.“While a market slowdown was expected given the known economic headwinds – and following such extensive house price inflation over the last few years (19% growth since March 2020) – this month’s fall reflects the worst of...
When COVID closed India, these women opened their hearts — and wallets
MUMBAI, India – The first time Sangeeta Siwan, a 45-year-old day laborer from India, learned about COVID-19 was when her employer at the packaging factory told her they would be temporarily closing business. "Everything was shutting down ... the country was shutting down. I didn't even know that was...
Japan's Disney store sells merchandise of Winnie the Pooh supporting China's protests
Winnie the Pooh is joining the protests against China's "zero-COVID" policy. Japan's Disney store is now selling merchandise online that features Winnie the Pooh holding up a blank white sheet of paper — a symbol of China's lockdown protests. The products are created through Disney's MADE program, which the...
OPEC keeps oil targets the same amid uncertainty on Russian sanctions
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision...
What's the secret sauce that lets some poor countries prosper?
Why is it that some countries, like China for instance, have been able to grow both its economy and middle class, while many others have not?. Some development experts say the secret sauce lies in a strong central government that invests in social services like education and health. Others blame corrupt governments and even aid organizations and institutions like the World Bank for propping up corrupt governments and making countries dependent on aid. Still others say the answer is more aid.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0