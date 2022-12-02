Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Ketchikan climate activist named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list
A young climate activist born and raised in Ketchikan was one of two Alaskans named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list this year. Kiera O’Brien says growing up in Alaska inspired her to pursue a career focused on fighting climate change. Kiera O’Brien has some advice...
Missing 63-year-old hunter rescued in Alaskan wilderness
Irving Langmaid was reported as an overdue hunter, last seen on Saturday at 9 a.m. He was then located that night near the town of Klawock in southern Alaska.
