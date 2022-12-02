Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wibqam.com
‘Santa Train’ brings hundreds to Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The “Santa Train” made its return to Sullivan on Sunday, bringing hundreds of community members out to celebrate the occasion. The train not only brought Santa and Mrs. Claus, but a hoist of other characters for families to interact and take pictures with. The...
wibqam.com
Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek...
wibqam.com
Vigo Commissioners approve controversial rezoning ordinance
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Commissioners voted to approve a controversial rezoning ordinance on Tuesday after discussion that spanned meetings over the course of two months. LFM Quality Laboratories was seeking to rezone 40 acres of land off of US-41 near Pimento to allow for an expansion...
wibqam.com
Sheriff ID’s Shelburn pedestrian killed by train
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Shelburn on Dec. 4. Cottom confirmed the incident happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Mill Street and Interurban Road intersection. Investigation revealed the woman had been walking west along Mill Street, and had just crossed the tracks as a northbound train approached the intersection.
wibqam.com
Vigo Co. Council approves both Saturn Petcare 10 year tax abatement resolutions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Tuesday evening, the Vigo County Council approved both 10 year tax abatement resolutions for Saturn Petcare in a special meeting. The council vote was six to one on both resolutions. The 10 year personal property tax abatement, and the 10 year real property tax abatement. It comes after a public hearing on the resolutions.
Comments / 0