Twitter's former safety chief warns Musk is moving fast and "breaking things"

Read full article on original website
Related
Harry and Meghan news - latest: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept Ripple of Hope award ahead of Netflix series
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the Ripple of Hope Award at the gala held by the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights in New York on Tuesday night (6 December).Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled via private jet from their home in California and were seen arriving in the city on Monday ahead of the event.They were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look with a custom white off-the-shoulder dress...
Complaint alleges Twitter is turning offices into motel rooms so workers can sleep there
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- When Elon Musk bought Twitter he told employees he wanted workers who were committed to working long hours. Now, Twitter could be in trouble for turning part of its offices into a place for employees to crash.Officials from San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection confirm the agency is investigating a report that the tech giant has turned several offices at its mid-market headquarters into makeshift motel rooms for workers who are sleeping there.A complaint through the 311 system prompted the investigation.Officials say the agency plans to conduct a site inspection to verify the allegations.
8 books that NPR critics and staff were eager to tell you about in 2022
It's that time of year again: NPR brings you the complete Books We Love list for 2022, a quirky, highly personal collection of our staff and contributors' favorite books of the year. We've curated a range of reads from the renaissance of ever-diverse graphic novels to hair-raising thrillers and mysteries.
What did we search for in 2022? Wordle, Johnny Depp highlight Google's top US trends of year
From the most searched news to the biggest questions people had, Google shares its top trending searches of the year.
A homeless man went to a hotel for information. The front desk showered him with stolen supplies.
In a Reddit post, a hotel front desk employee shared how they stole hotel supplies to help out a homeless man who walked into the lobby one cold night.
This ATM at Art Basel has a twist: It posts a picture of you with your bank balance
What if everyone in a room knew your bank balance?. A Brooklyn art collective has created an ATM that lets people put their balance on display at the Art Basel in Miami Beach. The ATM created by MSCHF puts the cash balance of those who use it on display at the art fair and ranks people by wealth. American DJ and music producer Diplo posted on Twitter a video of him taking the No. 1 spot on the ATM at $3 million on Friday.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0