Five keys to the game: Montana Grizzlies visit North Dakota State for blueblood playoff matchup

montanarightnow.com
Montana State Football Runs Past Weber State 33-25
Montana State Football set a new single season rushing record of 3,971 yards and counting after beating Weber State in the second round of FCS Playoffs 33-25. The Bobcats advance to Quarterfinals and will host William & Mary on Friday at 8:15 p.m.
montanarightnow.com
Return of new father Aanen Moody gives Montana its full lineup, best offensive outing
MISSOULA — Aanen Moody wasn’t too happy with his free throw shooting Tuesday, so he returned to the court at Dahlberg Arena after the game. The Montana senior put up extra shots after going six of eight at the charity stripe against South Dakota State. He had a special rebounder: his father, Dave Moody, an NAIA Hall of Famer who coached the Dickinson State volleyball team to the 2000 national championship.
montanarightnow.com
Under New Leadership Big Sky Hoops Teams Ready for 2022-23 Season
Both Big Sky Eagles basketball teams have new coaches this year. Zach Murphy is leading the boys who graduate 7 seniors off a team who finished third at state. Meanwhile, Travis Williams takes over for the girls after their former coach went to Sentinel.
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
montanarightnow.com
Philipsburg's "Meat & Greet" feeds families in need
PHILIPSBURG, Mont. -- When it comes to providing food for families in need during the holiday season, Philipsburg is always ahead of the curve. And this year, the town is getting a boost from another Southwest Montana food pantry to make sure no one goes hungry this winter. For the...
montanarightnow.com
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
NBCMontana
MDT reports multiple crashes on I-90 west of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Conditions show scattered snow and ice on Interstate 90 in the Frenchtown and Alberton areas, where multiple crashes were reported Thursday evening, including two semi rollovers. The Montana Department of Transportation's website shows the following current incidents:. One lane blocked at mile marker 87 west of...
montanarightnow.com
City of Livingston to remove snow off roadways downtown
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The City of Livingston is asking people to move their cars off downtown roads before Wednesday night to allow the city to remove snow. The City of Livingston, Montana posted on social media the city's public works department will be clear snow beginning 11 p.m. Wednesday and will finish by 7 a.m. Thursday.
NBCMontana
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Highway 84 from Bozeman to Norris
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Highway 84 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's Road Report shows it's a multiple-vehicle crash with full blockage of both lanes at mile marker 6, east of Norris. The closure extends...
Marijuana illness among youth on the rise in Missoula
According to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly 25% of youth in Missoula are now using marijuana on a regular basis.
eagle933.com
Who Will End Up In This Old Montana Computer Repair Building?
From 2010 to October of 2022, Missoula Computes occupied this standalone building in Tremper Shopping Center, offering custom personal computer builds and PC repairs at Malfunction Junction. The company has been in business since 2007, but now that they've moved to their new location on Holborn Street the question is...what will become of their old building?
Carter's Boots gets ready to say goodbye to downtown Bozeman location
Carter’s Boots in Bozeman is filled with energy, the smell of leather, and the sounds of cobblers. As people come and go, the loud sounds of Downtown Bozeman traffic fill the store.
Commercial vehicle crash blocking westbound lanes on Bozeman Pass
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash in the westbound lanes of I-90 around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
I-90 eastbound near Frenchtown reopens after semi-truck fire
Interstate 90 eastbound has been reopened following a Saturday morning semi-truck fire. The freeway was closed for several hours.
