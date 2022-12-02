ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JFK Jr.'s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Looks Like the Spitting Image of Him During Recent Meeting With Prince William

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg certainly is carrying on those good-looking genes. The 29-year-old lawyer looks so much like his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., there is definitely a strong family resemblance (including that great head of hair).

Schlossberg greeted Prince William upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday alongside his mother and sister, Tatiana Schlossberg. Wearing a black suit with a black-and-green striped tie, he struck a formal pose while speaking with the Prince of Wales .

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Jack Schlossberg, Tatiana Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy visit the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The visit was an important one for both families because it was President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” program to land a man on the moon before the end of the 1960s decade that inspired William’s Earthshot Prize Awards . Caroline praised the royal’s initiative in a press statement, “It is a great tribute to President Kennedy that The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by his moonshot to take on the most important challenge we face today – repairing the planet.”

It’s also fitting that the Kennedy family is often viewed as American royalty, so the two powerhouse families are teaming up together. It’s also a good way for Jack to test the waters for a future political career — something his late uncle never lived to fulfill — and carry on the Kennedy legacy for another generation.

Before you go, click here to see photos of JFK and Jackie O.’s grown-up grandkids.

Comments / 45

AP_000382.452f36c379b34356ad850ff67af0cc2f.0155
3d ago

He looks NOTHING like JFK!😂He does HOWEVER look like his Father Schlossberg and his mother Caroline

Reply(4)
30
Laurel Bozman
3d ago

gullible people. just tell them something and they get in line to agree. the boy looks nothing like jfk nor jfk, jr.

Reply
11
Guest
3d ago

Uhhh, Caroline is JFK and Jackie O’s daughter. So if I’m reading the article correctly, the kid looks just like his GRANDFATHER, NOT HIS UNCLE. Get your story straight when you speak of President Kennedy.

Reply(1)
10
 

