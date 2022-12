EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is underway this year, but one significant donation has turned a red kettle into a pot of gold. Volunteers at the West Side Walmart in Evansville on Friday noticed a gold coin inside the kettle. At this time, officials are still working to determine the value of the gold coin, but say it could be worth at least $2,000.

