Dauphin County, PA

FOX 43

Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP continues investigation on cold case homicide from the 90's

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The criminal homicide of 46-year-old Lynne M. Stansfield and 43-year-old Dale G. Wolf continues to be investigated by the Newport Pennsylvania State Police. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, sometime between December 6, 1993, 10 p.m., and December 7, 1993 1 a.m., Stansfield and Wolf were...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

‘He was the chief’: Dauphin County DA speaks about police officer who allegedly stole guns, falsified time

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Halifax police chief Christopher Still was arrested last week after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reported. Still was formally employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department as well as the Marysville Borough […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Police looking for missing woman in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman who is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. McCartney is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg police arrest man for alleged unlawful contact with minor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Eduardo Montalvo was arrested on Dec. 2 for charges related to a sexual offense involving unlawful contact with a minor. On Aug. 8, 2022, the Harrisburg Police were notified of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor,...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police investigating report of missing 37-year-old in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens says it is investigating a report of a missing 37-year-old person. According to authorities, they received the report on December 3, after family members said they last saw Nicole McCartney around 8:00 AM on December 2. Police say...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Death penalty sought in fatal shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against one of the men accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting last year outside a Lehigh Valley Target store. Kevin Littles Jr., 22, and Jakiye Taylor, 18, both of Harrisburg, are each facing homicide, robbery, and related charges in connection with the Aug. 8, 2021, shootings that claimed Elijah Johnson, 20, and wounded Jayzell Avery Sanders, 23.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

UPDATE | Missing York County man safely located

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say 86-year-old James Garrison has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 86-year-old James Garrison. According to a Tweet by the Pennsylvania State Police, The Fairview Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police searching for Cumberland County hit-and-run suspect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Camp Hill Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 5. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of N 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. The suspect was observed fleeing from the scene of the accident on foot.
Daily Voice

Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police

Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

