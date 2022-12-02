Read full article on original website
Related
Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
local21news.com
PSP continues investigation on cold case homicide from the 90's
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The criminal homicide of 46-year-old Lynne M. Stansfield and 43-year-old Dale G. Wolf continues to be investigated by the Newport Pennsylvania State Police. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, sometime between December 6, 1993, 10 p.m., and December 7, 1993 1 a.m., Stansfield and Wolf were...
‘He was the chief’: Dauphin County DA speaks about police officer who allegedly stole guns, falsified time
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Halifax police chief Christopher Still was arrested last week after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reported. Still was formally employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department as well as the Marysville Borough […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release photos of missing Dauphin County woman
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a woman who was reported missing in Dauphin County. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. She is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police released the following description of McCartney:
Suspected downtown Harrisburg robber has been arrested: police
A man charged with robbing a downtown Harrisburg business last week was arrested after someone saw him in the area the next day, wearing the same clothes he allegedly wore during the robbery, police said. Robert L. Fitzcharles, 48, of Harrisburg, ran into a store Thursday on the 300 block...
State Police are looking for tips to help solve Perry County cold case from 1993
DUNCANNON, Pa. — State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that would aid their investigation of the murder of Perry County couple in 1993. It's been 29 years since Lynne Marie Stansfield, 46, and Dale Gene Wolf, 43, were found dead in their home on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road in Penn Township by emergency personnel responding to a fire.
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
Carlisle Police investigating suspected attempted child luring case
CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a suspected child luring attempt. It occurred Tuesday in the area of Factory Street and C Street in Carlisle, according to Carlisle Borough Police. The suspect vehicle was described as a small, green pickup truck driven by a white male,...
Western Pa. trooper suspended after DUI on the job arrest
A state trooper working out of western Pennsylvania has been suspended without pay after being arrested for DUI on the job.
WGAL
Police looking for missing woman in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman who is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. McCartney is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.
abc27.com
Harrisburg police arrest man for alleged unlawful contact with minor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Eduardo Montalvo was arrested on Dec. 2 for charges related to a sexual offense involving unlawful contact with a minor. On Aug. 8, 2022, the Harrisburg Police were notified of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor,...
local21news.com
Police investigating report of missing 37-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens says it is investigating a report of a missing 37-year-old person. According to authorities, they received the report on December 3, after family members said they last saw Nicole McCartney around 8:00 AM on December 2. Police say...
WGAL
Police investigation in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
Death penalty sought in fatal shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target
Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against one of the men accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting last year outside a Lehigh Valley Target store. Kevin Littles Jr., 22, and Jakiye Taylor, 18, both of Harrisburg, are each facing homicide, robbery, and related charges in connection with the Aug. 8, 2021, shootings that claimed Elijah Johnson, 20, and wounded Jayzell Avery Sanders, 23.
local21news.com
UPDATE | Missing York County man safely located
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say 86-year-old James Garrison has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 86-year-old James Garrison. According to a Tweet by the Pennsylvania State Police, The Fairview Township...
abc27.com
Police searching for Cumberland County hit-and-run suspect
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Camp Hill Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 5. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of N 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. The suspect was observed fleeing from the scene of the accident on foot.
Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police
Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Driver of souped-up Dodge Challenger eludes officers across Dauphin County until surprise crash ending
Officers arrested a 21-year-old man after a high-speed chase Saturday night that spanned about 11 miles across Dauphin County and ended with the suspect smashing into a Penbrook police SUV, according to police. The pursuit started with an officer in Steelton and later involved officers from at least three additional...
Amish Family Hospitalized, Horse Killed Following Horse-Buggy Crash: Pennsylvania State Police
An Amish woman was airlifted with "serious head injuries," two other family members have been hospitalized, and a horse has been killed following a serious crash involving a horse-and-buggy in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, Dec. 4, Pennsylvania state police say. 31-year-old Stephanie M. Horne of Newville, rear-ended the buggy with...
local21news.com
Woman, two babies killed in Franklin County crash, State Police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police in Franklin County say a 59-year woman and two baby girls were killed in a crash on Sunday, December 4, just before 2:00 AM. According to authorities, it happened on Little Cove Road in Warren Township. Police say a vehicle was traveling...
Comments / 2